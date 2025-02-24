MMQB: Favourite East Division free agent moves so far

Welcome to the final week of February as the off-season continues to fly by.

We’re about a month away from the CFL Combine and two months out from the 2025 CFL Draft, which means things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. And that will all follow a heated free agency period that’s seen multiple massive names change teams for the upcoming season. It’s been a fun winter so far.

Last week’s MMQB highlighted our favourite signings for each West Division team. So, naturally, we’re focusing on the East Division this week!

CIANTE EVANS | DEFENSIVE BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I love this signing for the defending Grey Cup champs. Evans spent last season with the BC Lions and recorded 31 defensive tackles and two interceptions in 13 appearances. It was a stellar campaign for Evans as he and Garry Peters combined to form perhaps the league’s best shutdown corner tandem. Per Pro Football Focus, both Evans and Peters graded in the top five amongst cornerbacks.

And now I’m fascinated to see where Evans fits in Toronto. When healthy last season, Evans slotted in at field corner and excelled. That’s the same spot recently extended Tarvarus McFadden played last season with the Argos, however, while Benjie Franklin patrolled the boundary. Having the option of using both Evans and McFadden on the field side has to be exciting for defensive coordinator Kevin Eiben.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Lawler landing in Hamilton is one of the biggest splashes of free agency thus far. One of the league’s best and most consistent slot receivers, Lawler racked up 662 yards and four touchdowns in ten regular season appearances last season. Also impressive was Lawler’s average of 16.1 yards-per-reception, while PFF ranked him in the top five amongst interior receivers.

And how can you not like the fit with the Tiger-Cats? With East Division Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell at the helm, Hamilton led the league in passing yards in 2024. Joining the likes of Tim White, Shemar Bridges, and Kiondre Smith, the addition of Lawler has the potential to make Hamilton’s aerial attack even more dangerous this year.

SHAWN OAKMAN | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

There’s no other way to put it: Oakman remains one of the CFL’s very best interior defenders. His addition to a Montreal defence that was stellar across the board last season serves only to make them better in 2025. Oakman spent last year with Edmonton and recorded 32 tackles and three sacks in 14 appearances. Additionally, PFF graded him as one of the league’s most disruptive defensive tackles, which is par for the course.

This Alouettes front four looks like it could be a handful this season. With Oakman joining Mustafa Johnson, another dominant interior force, the middle of the defensive line looks formidable. With the Elks bringing Jake Ceresna back in free agency, you can understand them moving on from Oakman. But he still has plenty left to bring a Montreal team with eyes on a second Grey Cup in three years.

PETER GODBER | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Last season saw the REDBLACKS return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, which was an amazing first step. And now, as they look to continue building, addressing the offensive line had to be an offseason priority. The addition of Godber, a former third overall pick, should go a long way in addressing that.

Ottawa allowed 40 sacks last season, the second highest total in the league. As good as Dru Brown was, a little more protection could be a huge key in Brown’s second year. Godber has spent the last two seasons with Saskatchewan playing mostly centre and has been a huge part in bringing their sack totals down. He’s got a good chance of helping do the same thing with the REDBLACKS.

QUICK HITS

We mentioned Edmonton’s huge signing of Ceresna earlier. And now, a little more under the radar, I really like their decision to bring in Brandon Barlow. Recently released after one season with Hamilton, the 27-year-old Barlow recorded career highs with 18 appearances and 40 defensive tackles to go along with five sacks last season.

Finally, I’m looking forward to seeing results and numbers from the CFL Invitational Combine later this week. The first event of combine season goes at the University of Waterloo on Friday before the CFL Combine in Regina from March 21st to 23rd.