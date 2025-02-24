REDBLACKS sign American LB Ayinde Eley

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American linebacker Ayinde “Ace” Eley to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old Eley was the BC Lions’ Most Outstanding Rookie nominee in 2024, appearing in 17 games, while recording 60 tackles, six special teams tackles, and a forced fumble.

He also suited up in BC’s Western Semi-Final matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making a pair of tackles and forcing a fumble.

A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, Eley picked up Second Team All-ACC honours at Georgia Tech in 2022, his second season with the team after three years at Maryland.

He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans before signing with BC on April 3, 2024.