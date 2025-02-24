The way too early AMSOIL Power Rankings are here

TORONTO — Here we go again.

CFL.ca’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL are as much about the past as they are about the future. When you start ranking rosters without actually having seen them play, you have to take into consideration what each organization has been able to accomplish in the recent past.

That’s why some squads might get a bit more benefit of the doubt than others, but that doesn’t mean that they are a shoe in to do it again.

CFL.ca brings you the first edition of the Way Too Early Power Rankings.

1. Toronto Argonauts

2024 Record: 10-9, won Grey Cup

First Up 2025: At Montreal, June 6

Off-season notable: The Toronto Argonauts were able to keep two of their core pieces in linebacker Wynton McManis and running back Ka’Deem Carey. Both were instrumental in their 111th Grey Cup run, alongside returning quarterback Nick Arbuckle and star receiver Damonte Coxie.

The departure of players like Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith and DaShaun Amos could impact the defence in 2025, but the team also brought in Anthony Lanier II, Ciante Evans and Celestin Haba to retool on that side of the ball.

2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2024 Record: 11-7, lost Grey Cup

First Up 2025: Vs. BC, June 12

Off-season notable: Winnipeg starts 2025 in second place in our Power Rankings for the second consecutive year. Extending Willie Jefferson, Dalton Schoen, Stanley Bryant and Tony Jones were all critical moves for a team looking to reach a sixth straight Grey Cup, this one to be played at home.

Notable exits include receiver Kenny Lawler and defensive back Tyrell Ford, but the team also brought in a trio of intriguing receivers in Jerreth Sterns, Gavin Cobb and Reggie White Jr., while adding a couple of National defensive backs in Josh Hagerty and Enock Makonzo to replenish the Canadian talent on their secondary.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

2024 Record: 9-8-1, lost Western Final

First Up 2025: Vs. Ottawa, June 5

Off-season notable: The Roughriders had a quieter free agency period in 2025 compared to last year, as the team already features a lot of talent on the roster that made its way to the Western Final. Offensive lineman Sean McEwen stands out as the biggest addition for the Green and White so far, bolstering a unit that improved drastically in 2024 and could be even better this season.

The departures of Lanier II and Sterns are significant, but Corey Mace’s team has plenty of talented players at both positions to soften the blow. Extending quarterback Trevor Harris, linebacker Jameer Thurman and defensive lineman Malik Carney are all big moves by Saskatchewan.

4. Montreal Alouettes

2024 Record: 12-5-1, lost Eastern Final

First Up 2025: vs. Toronto, June 6

Off-season notable: Montreal is another team that is relying on its in-house talent to stay competitive.

The Als extended key players like pivot Davis Alexander, alongside running back Walter Fletcher and returner James Letcher Jr. The team is now handing the keys over to Alexander, who will be able to count on a strong skill-position group led by Fletcher and Tyson Philpot.

On the defensive side of the ball, an already strong unit stands to be even better with the addition of defensive lineman Shawn Oakman.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2024 Record: 7-11, missed playoffs

First Up 2025: at Calgary, June 7

Off-season notable: The Tiger-Cats are doubling down on their strengths. The best offence in yards per game in 2024 added one of the most dynamic receivers in the game in Lawler to complement a group that already features Tim White, Shemar Bridges and Kiondré Smith.

The Tabbies also brought in DaShaun Amos to shore up their secondary, while bringing in offensive lineman Liam Dobson to help protect Bo Levi Mitchell. The team did however lose centre David Beard, who joined the Edmonton Elks in free agency.

6. Ottawa REDBLACKS

2024 Record: 9-8-1, lost Eastern Semi-Final

First Up 2025: at Saskatchewan, June 5

Off-season notable: The REDBLACKS also went all in on extending most of their pending free agents.

Ottawa was able to find terms with receivers Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison, versatile defender Adarius Pickett, defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Bryce Carter, to name a few.

Despite keeping a lot of talent in place, the team still went out and brought in star wide receiver Eugene Lewis, alongside important pieces like defensive backs Tunde Adeleke and Nafees Lyon.

7. Edmonton Elks

2024 record: 7-11, missed playoffs

First Up 2025: at BC, June 7

Off-season notable: No other team made more waves in free agency than the Edmonton Elks. Not only did the Double E sign the aforementioned Ceresna, Smith and Ford, they also brought in receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, Steven Dunbar Jr. and defensive lineman Jared Brinkman.

Add to that the fact that they hired a new head coach in Mark Kilam, extended quarterback Tre Ford, traded for veteran Cody Fajardo, and were also able to extend key players like linebacker Nyles Morgan and offensive lineman Martez Ivey and the potential is there for the Elks to outplay their seventh place on this ranking.

8. BC Lions

2024 Record: 9-9, lost Western Semi-Final

First Up 2025: Vs. Edmonton, June 7

Off-season notable: The Lions are transitioning into a new era under recently hired head coach Buck Pierce.

BC made important moves in the off-season, extending receiving-leader Justin McInnis and star defensive back Garry Peters, while also adding intriguing players like Adam Auclair and Micah Awe.

The team also traded quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to the Stampeders, handing over the reigns to promising National pivot Nathan Rourke, who will be handing it off to returning running back James Butler.

9. Calgary Stampeders

2024 Record: 5-12-1, missed playoffs

First Up 2025: Vs. Hamilton, June 7

Off-season notable: The Stampeders started things off this off-season by trading for veteran pivot Vernon Adams Jr and followed it up by bringing in one of the best defensive backs in the CFL in Damon Webb.

The team also signed fellow defensive back Adrian Greene and added receiver Tevin Jones, while reuniting Adams Jr. with a familiar target in veteran Dominique Rhymes, which should help with his adaptation into a new scheme and city.

