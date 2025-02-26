5 CFL players that attended Invitational Combines

Timing.

It is, as they say, everything.

As we get ready for the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine this weekend at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, just know that there are more than 70 young men hoping that they have prepared in just the right way in order to barge their way into the consciousness of coaches, scouts and general managers.

If they have, it could be the start of a football career updraft, one that might be life-changing.

Last year at this time, a CFL.ca story dropping the names of invitational camp invitees that went on to now be playing in the CFL mentioned Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, Calgary running back Jeshrun Antwi and Stampeders’ defensive back Adrian Greene, so I’m going to move on past them to give you five more who are playing in the CFL after first impressing at an invitational camp.

Guys who got the timing down pretty good, in other words.

NIGEL ROMICK | DL | 2014 | MONTREAL REGIONAL COMBINE

Oh, I love this one.

Romick just signed another contract with the Ottawa REDBLACKS for the 2025 season a week or so ago and that means the team’s longest-tenured player — and an original REDBLACK — is back for his 11th season in The Capital, looking to continue the stalwart play that has led him to being the team’s all-time leader with 113 special teams tackles.

After a university career with the Saint Mary’s Huskies, Romick impressed at the Montreal Regional Combine in 2014 before being selected in the third round, 23rd overall, by the REDBLACKS.

“Nigel has been a pillar of our team for over ten years,” said Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce when Romick’s extension was announced on February 18th.

WILLIAM LANGLAIS | FB | 2015 | MONTREAL REGIONAL COMBINE

I love this one just about as much as that first one.

A year after Romick impressed at regionals to alter his trajectory, Langlais did the same, coming from way off the radar to being Calgary’s third round pick, 27th overall, in the 2015 draft.

Might’ve been that impressive time of 4.08 in the shuttle drill that turned the tide for the native of Hull, Quebec.

After re-signing with the Stamps earlier this month, the 34-year-old (he’ll be 35 when the season starts) is attempting to make it all the way back for a ninth season of action after missing all of last year with an Achilles injury.

“We’re excited to get Will signed for another season,” said Dave Dickenson, the Stamps’ head coach and general manager. “He’s a true football guy.”

NICK HALLETT | DB | 2019 ONTARIO REGIONAL

Any Winnipeg Blue Bomber fan will tell you just how much the 31-year-old special-teamer and back-up defensive back has meant to the team since being drafted in 2019.

Entering his sixth season with the Bombers, Hallett has totalled 71 special teams tackles along with the occasional blocked kick. In the 2022 Grey Cup, he blocked a field goal attempt. A year later, he blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the Western Final.

At the 2019 Ontario Regional Combine, the former University of Toronto Blues defensive back cracked the top five in the shuttle and 40-yard dash and although he would miss out on performing in the CFL Combine, his regional stuff was enough to persuade the Bombers to take a chance on him with their seventh round pick, making the native of London, Ont. the 61st, overall, selection.

ZACK PELEHOS | OL | 2022 EASTERN REGIONAL COMBINE

From well off the board, to top 20 prospect, to second overall pick in the draft, taken by the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Zack Pelehos burst onto the draft scene in 2022 with a sterling performance at the Eastern Regional where he was a stand-alone first among offensive linemen in every testing category except the bench press, where he was merely tied for first.

Ignition sequence: On.

Last year, in his third season with the REDBLACKS, Pelehos emerged as a starter at right tackle and will enter his fourth year as a REDBLACK armed with a two-year contract extension.

ADAM GUILLEMETTE | LS | 2023 INVITATIONAL

Not gonna lie, I kinda dig that I’m able to include a long snapper on this list.

Cambridge, Ont. native Adam Guillemette was asked to appear at the 2023 Invitational Combine after a college career at Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Not sure what it was that made him pop for the Toronto Argonauts at that camp; he did show pretty good footwork for a 220-pounder in posting nice times in the shuttle and three-cone drills.

I’ll just bet, though, that Guillemette treated observers to a display of high-velocity, tight spirals in between the testing events.

The Argos took Guillemette in the third round of the draft, 27th overall, and when he impressed right away, the team awarded him the job, releasing veteran Maxime Latour just days into training camp.

Since then, Guillemette has been an Argo special teams fixture, missing just one game in two seasons.