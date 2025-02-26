Lions hire Kristian Matte as running backs coach

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have hired Kristian Matte as their running backs coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

The native of St. Hubert, Quebec joins the staff nearly three months following his retirement as a player with the Montreal Alouettes where he served as a long-time anchor on the offensive line.

“Kristian will be a very valuable addition to our coaching staff,” said Lions head coach Buck Pierce. “His success as a player combined with his extensive knowledge of the running game will go a long way in elevating our offence.”

RELATED

» Kristian Matte announces retirement

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Selected seventh overall by Montreal in the 2010 CFL Draft, Matte suited up in 190 regular season games – good for eighth on the team’s all-time list – over the next 14 seasons.

A two-time Grey Cup champion (2010, 2023) and two-time East Division All-CFL (2019, 2021), the former Concordia Stinger saw action at guard and centre over his CFL playing career.

2025 BC LIONS COACHING STAFF