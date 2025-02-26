Follow CFL

CFL Combine February 26, 2025

Western University, Montreal top all schools at CFL Combine

TORONTO — The CFL Combine draws talented prospects from around the world to showcase their skills in front of CFL scouts, general managers, and coaches.

It’s an opportunity to add to the work they have put in on the field during their college or overseas careers to make a case as to why they should be selected in the 2025 CFL Draft or 2025 Global Draft.

There are dozens of schools (and two professional leagues) represented at the CFL Combine in March, led by Western University and Montreal with seven players each.

On Friday, the Invitational Combine will add more players (and potentially schools) to the total as prospects look to earn their way to the CFL Combine in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Here’s a breakdown of how many players are represented from every school or league:

SCHOOL/LEAGUE PLAYERS
Western University  (7) Erik Andersen, Alex Berwick, Jackson Findlay, Riley Macleod, Brayden Misseri, Max Von Muehldorfer, Keanu Yazbeck
Montreal (7) Hassane Dosso*, Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio, Natan Girouard-Langlois, Gabriel Maisonneuve, Harold Miessan, Jeremiah Ojo, Jonathan Senecal
Alberta (6) Ty Anderson, Mack Bannatyne, Kolby Hurford, Romeo Nash, Cody Neumann, Chase Tataryn
Calgary (4) Ethan Ball, Nate Beauchemin, Daniel Flanagan, Liam Reid
Windsor (3) Kolade Amusan, Devin Veresuk, Joey Zorn
UBC (3) Aiden Bertuzzi, Samuel Davenport, Arvin Hosseini
Laval (3) Arnaud Desjardins, Isaac Gaillardetz, Anton Haie
Queen’s (3) Silas Hubert, Ashton Miller-Melancon, Darien Newell
Wilfrid Laurier (3) Johari Hastings, Ethan Jordan, Raidan Thorne
Regina (3) Chopper Hippe, Connor Klassen, Dolani Robinson
Saskatchewan (3) Seth Hundeby, Lane Novak, Daniel Wiebe
Guelph (2) Daniel Hocevar, Vyshonne Janusas
Manitoba (2) Matthew Stokman, Breydon Stubbs
McGill Domenico Piazza
North Dakota Quincy Vaughn
South Dakota State Ethan Vibert
Carleton Kaseem Ferdinand
Waterloo Daniel Dove
Kansas Dre Doiron
Ottawa Eric Cumberbatch
New Hampshire Joey Corcoran
Long Island Ludovick Choquette
East Texas A&M King Ambers
Brigham Young Isaiah Bagnah
Stuttgart Surge (ELF) Louis Geyer*
Potsdam Royals (GFL) Tommy Wilson*
Madrid Bravos (ELF) Pablo Araya*

*Denotes Global

