Western University, Montreal top all schools at CFL Combine

TORONTO — The CFL Combine draws talented prospects from around the world to showcase their skills in front of CFL scouts, general managers, and coaches.

It’s an opportunity to add to the work they have put in on the field during their college or overseas careers to make a case as to why they should be selected in the 2025 CFL Draft or 2025 Global Draft.

There are dozens of schools (and two professional leagues) represented at the CFL Combine in March, led by Western University and Montreal with seven players each.

On Friday, the Invitational Combine will add more players (and potentially schools) to the total as prospects look to earn their way to the CFL Combine in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Here’s a breakdown of how many players are represented from every school or league:

SCHOOL/LEAGUE PLAYERS Western University (7) Erik Andersen, Alex Berwick, Jackson Findlay, Riley Macleod, Brayden Misseri, Max Von Muehldorfer, Keanu Yazbeck Montreal (7) Hassane Dosso*, Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio, Natan Girouard-Langlois, Gabriel Maisonneuve, Harold Miessan, Jeremiah Ojo, Jonathan Senecal Alberta (6) Ty Anderson, Mack Bannatyne, Kolby Hurford, Romeo Nash, Cody Neumann, Chase Tataryn Calgary (4) Ethan Ball, Nate Beauchemin, Daniel Flanagan, Liam Reid Windsor (3) Kolade Amusan, Devin Veresuk, Joey Zorn UBC (3) Aiden Bertuzzi, Samuel Davenport, Arvin Hosseini Laval (3) Arnaud Desjardins, Isaac Gaillardetz, Anton Haie Queen’s (3) Silas Hubert, Ashton Miller-Melancon, Darien Newell Wilfrid Laurier (3) Johari Hastings, Ethan Jordan, Raidan Thorne Regina (3) Chopper Hippe, Connor Klassen, Dolani Robinson Saskatchewan (3) Seth Hundeby, Lane Novak, Daniel Wiebe Guelph (2) Daniel Hocevar, Vyshonne Janusas Manitoba (2) Matthew Stokman, Breydon Stubbs McGill Domenico Piazza North Dakota Quincy Vaughn South Dakota State Ethan Vibert Carleton Kaseem Ferdinand Waterloo Daniel Dove Kansas Dre Doiron Ottawa Eric Cumberbatch New Hampshire Joey Corcoran Long Island Ludovick Choquette East Texas A&M King Ambers Brigham Young Isaiah Bagnah Stuttgart Surge (ELF) Louis Geyer* Potsdam Royals (GFL) Tommy Wilson* Madrid Bravos (ELF) Pablo Araya*

*Denotes Global