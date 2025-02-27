5 players to watch at the Invitational Combine

TORONTO — Friday’s Invitational Combine is a chance for prospects to showcase their talents to all CFL clubs.

All of the prospects have shown excellence on the football field to be invited to participate in Friday’s event, but there are some standouts among the group as they all look to earn their invite to the CFL Combine in Regina, Saskatchewan next month.

CFL.ca brings you five players to watch at the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine on Friday at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.

JAKE NITYCHORUK | DEFENSIVE BACK | MANITOBA

Nitychoruk is a big-bodied defensive back from Manitoba that should be able to contribute on special teams right away.

Overall, the six-foot-four Nitychoruk appeared in 27 games in his college career with the Bisons, registering 54 total tackles, seven pass defences, one fumble forced and one blocked kick.

GABRIEL LESSARD | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL

It is all about ceiling with Lessard, who has excelled on special teams for the Carabins.

Listed at six-foot-two, 228 pounds, the 25-year-old possesses the desired frame and athleticism to move on to the next level.

KINSALE PHILIP | DEFENSIVE BACK | TORONTO

Philip is a former quarterback converted defensive back who has done a little bit of everything with the Varsity Blues.

After passing for 1,759 yards and seven TDs in Toronto, Philip converted to defensive back for 2024 and registered 34 total tackles (including 2.5 tackles for loss), two pass defences and one forced fumble.

Listed at six-foot, 190 pounds, the defensive back also returned four kicks for 81 yards last season.

BEN HARRINGTON | RECEIVER | ST. FRANCIS XAVIER

Harrington is a versatile receiver out of St. Francis Xavier University. The six-foot-two, 181-pound pass-catcher totalled 129 catches for 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns in his career with the X-Men.

Harrington caught 51 passes for 440 yards and returned 16 kicks for 282 yards, adding 28 more punt returns for 219 yards on his way to being named AUS all-star for 2024 both as a receiver and a returner.

SETH ROBERTSON | RECEIVER | WESTERN

Another productive receiver to keep an eye on for the Invitational Combine is Western’s Seth Robertson.

Robertson gained over 2,000 receiving yards with the Mustangs over four seasons, including 1,528 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two years.

At six-foot, 187 pounds, Robertson specialized in taking the top off opposing defences, averaging 18.5 yards per reception in college. His testing numbers would go a long way in confirming he can replicate that at the next level.