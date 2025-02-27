Argos add American DB Armani Watts

TORONTO—The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Thursday they have signed American defensive back Armani Watts.

Watts (five-foot-11, 205 pounds) played with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 before an injury cut his season short in the preseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the Texas native in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he would go on to play four seasons with the multiple-time champions.

Watts totaled 53 games played with the Chiefs, tallying 58 tackles and one fumble recovery while seeing action in nine playoff games, including two Super Bowls, winning one in 2019. The Texas A&M alum (2017-2017) played 48 games in College Station and recorded 327 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two blocked kicks for the Aggies. Named first team All-SEC and third team All-American as a senior.