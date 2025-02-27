Ticats sign American OL Nicolas Melsop

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Nicolas Melsop.

Melsop, 27, spent four seasons at Delta State (2018-22) after transferring from Lake Erie College.

During his time at Delta State, the six-foot-eight, 325-pound native of Columbus, Ohio earned DII Second-Team All-American honours in 2022 and All-Gulf South Conference Second Team honours in 2021.

Following his collegiate career, Melsop attended training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023.