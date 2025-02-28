Invitational Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
WATERLOO, Ont. — The testing portion of the CFL Invitational Combine has been completed and the final results have rolled in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.
Prospects put on their best efforts through six major tests on Friday looking to leave a mark with the scouts before the 2025 CFL Draft on April 29, including Sherbrooke’s Anthony Horth totalling 41 reps on the bench press, tying for second all-time in CFL history.
Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine in Regina, Saskatchewan in March.
CFL COMBINE
» CFL reveals list of Combine participants
» 5 CFL players that attended Invitational Combines
» CFL Combine season headlines CFL off-season key dates
» View the 2025 schedule here!
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter
Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|T1
|Hakeem Harris
|38.5
|WR
|Davenport
|T1
|Maliek Cote-Azore
|38.5
|DB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|3
|Avontae McKoy
|37
|WR
|York
|T5
|Keegan Vanek
|36
|DB
|Queen’s
|T5
|Anesu Latmore
|36
|DB
|Waterloo
|Rank
|Player Name
|Reps
|POS
|School
|1
|Anthony Horth
|41
|OL
|Sherbrooke
|2
|Eric Johnston
|33
|DL
|Queen’s
|T3
|Riley Hildebrandt
|32
|DL
|Ottawa
|T3
|Alexis Levesque-Gallant
|32
|OL
|Montreal
|5
|Luka Stoikos
|27
|RB
|Toronto
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|Opemipo Oshinubi
|4.45
|RB
|Alberta
|2
|Maliek Cote-Azore
|4.55
|DB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|T3
|Gideon Agyei
|4.59
|DB
|Calgary
|T3
|Avontae McKoy
|4.59
|WR
|York
|5
|Luka Stoikos
|4.59
|RB
|Toronto
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|Ronan Horrall
|6.58
|DB
|UBC
|2
|Maliek Cote-Azore
|6.65
|DB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|3
|Gideon Agyei
|6.75
|DB
|Calgary
|4
|Jake Nitychoruk
|6.82
|DB
|Manitoba
|5
|Nicholas Adair
|6.84
|WR
|McMaster
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|Maliek Cote-Azore
|10′ 8 1/8
|DB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|2
|Hakeem Harris
|10′ 5 3/4
|WR
|Davenport
|3
|Anesu Latmore
|10′ 5 1/2
|DB
|Waterloo
|4
|CJ Vincent
|10′ 4 3/8
|WR
|York
|5
|Avontae McKoy
|10′ 4 1/4
|WR
|York
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|T1
|Ronan Horrall
|4.19
|DB
|UBC
|T1
|Arnaud Laporte
|4.19
|DB
|Laval
|3
|Owen O’Neal
|4.25
|DB
|Mount Allison
|4
|Ahmoud Boubacar
|4.26
|DB
|Concordia
|T5
|Gabriel Lessard
|4.27
|LB
|Montreal
|T5
|Gideon Agyei
|4.27
|DB
|Calgary
|T5
|Maliek Cote-Azore
|4.27
|DB
|Wilfrid Laurier