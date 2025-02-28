Invitational Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

WATERLOO, Ont. — The testing portion of the CFL Invitational Combine has been completed and the final results have rolled in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.

Prospects put on their best efforts through six major tests on Friday looking to leave a mark with the scouts before the 2025 CFL Draft on April 29, including Sherbrooke’s Anthony Horth totalling 41 reps on the bench press, tying for second all-time in CFL history.

Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine in Regina, Saskatchewan in March.

CFL COMBINE

Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.

VERTICAL JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure POS School T1 Hakeem Harris 38.5 WR Davenport T1 Maliek Cote-Azore 38.5 DB Wilfrid Laurier 3 Avontae McKoy 37 WR York T5 Keegan Vanek 36 DB Queen’s T5 Anesu Latmore 36 DB Waterloo

BENCH PRESS

Rank Player Name Reps POS School 1 Anthony Horth 41 OL Sherbrooke 2 Eric Johnston 33 DL Queen’s T3 Riley Hildebrandt 32 DL Ottawa T3 Alexis Levesque-Gallant 32 OL Montreal 5 Luka Stoikos 27 RB Toronto

40-YARD DASH

Rank Player Name Time POS School 1 Opemipo Oshinubi 4.45 RB Alberta 2 Maliek Cote-Azore 4.55 DB Wilfrid Laurier T3 Gideon Agyei 4.59 DB Calgary T3 Avontae McKoy 4.59 WR York 5 Luka Stoikos 4.59 RB Toronto

3-CONE

Rank Player Name Time POS School 1 Ronan Horrall 6.58 DB UBC 2 Maliek Cote-Azore 6.65 DB Wilfrid Laurier 3 Gideon Agyei 6.75 DB Calgary 4 Jake Nitychoruk 6.82 DB Manitoba 5 Nicholas Adair 6.84 WR McMaster

BROAD

Rank Player Name Measure POS School 1 Maliek Cote-Azore 10′ 8 1/8 DB Wilfrid Laurier 2 Hakeem Harris 10′ 5 3/4 WR Davenport 3 Anesu Latmore 10′ 5 1/2 DB Waterloo 4 CJ Vincent 10′ 4 3/8 WR York 5 Avontae McKoy 10′ 4 1/4 WR York

SHORT SHUTTLE