Castillo preparing for life after football with CFL Mentorship Program

Kicker Sergio Castillo is accustomed to signing autographs and posing for pictures with loyal fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

But Castillo admits he felt starstruck himself this week upon visiting TSN headquarters in Toronto — and chatting with Kate Beirness and Rod Smith — as part of the fourth annual Canadian Football League Mentorship Program.

“I got to meet Kate, which I was over the moon about,” Castillo said in a break from doing homework for his Master’s degree in sports management through West Texas A&M. “And then I met Rod Smith as well. They were just very amazing. They answered all our questions.”

After the fact, Castillo, 34, regretted not asking for autographs.

“I wish,” he said wistfully. “I got a photo.

“Kate was like, `You have a great personality. You’re funny. And when she said that, I was like, `She knows who I am.’”

Making connections is a major part of the CFL Mentorship Program. Conducted in partnership with the CFL Players’ Association, the program welcomes players to the league office for professional development and a behind-the-scenes look at the business side of the game.

The class of 2025 includes Castillo, Montreal offensive lineman Theo Grant, Ottawa linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, Calgary linebacker Micah Teitz, retired Calgary running back Charlie Power and linebacker Elliott Brown, who is under contract with the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL.

The players worked at the CFL office in downtown Toronto from Monday to Wednesday. On Thursday, they visited TSN headquarters. And on Friday, they helped out with the CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Ont.

The program supplements the support of the CFLPA Academy — provided to all active and recently retired members, as well as their families, to assist in career and personal development.

“Football, it’s a young man’s game,” said Castillo, who set a CFL record last season with 11 field goals of 50 yards or more, including two successful kicks from 60 yards. “And at one point or another, we’re gonna be told, `Hey, you’re not playing anymore.’

“So I think the fact that they’re doing this, it’s cool. It’s the opening of other possibilities, of other doors.”

After a packed week of learning through the mentorship program, Castillo is excited about the possibility of working in broadcasting, social media or partnerships when he walks off the field for the last time.

But he’s hoping that won’t happen any time soon.

“You’re starting to see a lot of guys who are starting to prepare for life after football during their football career,” he said. “Hopefully I have five to six years left. Who knows? Maybe even 10, right?

“I’ve just got to keep eating enough rice and beans, and I think I’ll be fine.”

Montreal offensive lineman Theo Grant is only 24, so he’s got many years ahead of him to play football – provided, of course, that he stays healthy.

Helping athletes stay healthy, and rebound from injury, is already a passion for the Queen’s University product. He already works as a research and development engineer at Spring Loaded Technology in Dartmouth, N.S.

“We build a knee brace that is very unique,” he said.

Throughout the past week, Grant soaked up the experience of learning from subject-matter experts in everything from football operations to communications and data insights.

“I’m just looking to use my off-seasons right now to dive into the career paths that my degree presents me, or anything else I might find interesting,” he said.

And that’s how Grant ended up applying for the mentorship program in hopes of finding other interesting avenues to explore.

“It gives me an opportunity to see where there might be an overlap in my biomechanical and engineering background and the world of sport and administration and player health and safety,” he said. “It’s been fun to learn such a wide variety of things about football.”

Like Castillo, Grant admits to feeling starstruck on the visit to TSN.

“That was the highlight of the trip,” he said. “I’ve been watching TSN since I was a four-year-old kid.

“It was cool to be on-set and talk to some of the talent there that I’m so used to seeing on the TV.”

Castillo loved TSN so much that he’s dreaming of one day working as a broadcaster.

“In the football locker-room, I’m still a kid,” he said. “I’m a kid trapped in a 34-year-old’s body. And I think if I can bring that personality to my next job – I don’t know what it’s going to be but if it’s broadcasting — I feel like I could fit very well with that.

“What do I want to do after football? I want to be excited about going to work.”

Following the completion of the program, each player will be paired with an individual mentor for ongoing advice and guidance on furthering their off-field careers.