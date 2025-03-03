5 intriguing stories about Invitational Combine invitees

It felt great to be back on the turf at the University of Waterloo Friday.

Kicking off combine season is the first time seeing players in pads since the Grey Cup and Vanier Cups mutually conclude and we delve into the winter of transactions.

The energy is always a mixture of nervous anticipation and brooding confidence. Months of training and test-specific prep create self belief that oozes through the halls of Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.

At the end of it all, 11 prospects punched their ticket west to Regina for the CFL Combine. That weekend will give the advancing players their chance to step up and show the belief from scouts and coaches in attendance was valid.

Every year a player or two jumps from the Invitational Combine to make real noise at the CFL Combine, the question now becomes who will stake their claim to being the big riser of CFL Draft stock in 2025?

Here are my top five player stories of interest from the talented top performers in Waterloo.

MALIEK COTE-AZORE | DB | WILFRID LAURIER | AJAX, ONT.

Arguably the best defensive back in attendance and certainly a player who could have jumped straight to the CFL Combine in Regina, Cote-Azore has strong game film and production to the tune of 150 total tackles and 15 pass breakups for the Golden Hawks.

His natural athleticism showed through across the board while landing in the top five of several tests, including tying for the best vertical jump at 38.5 inches and running the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds.

THE QUARTERBACKS

With two talented RSEQ pivots already assigned to the CFL Combine in Regina, and Laurier’s Taylor Elgersma focusing on opportunities down south just like Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke, the door was open for a quarterback to make the leap. It turns out both Keagan Hall from McMaster and Manitoba’s Jackson Tachinski got the call.

Tachinski stood atop Canada West last year as a 60 per cent passer, racking up 4,553 yards and 28 touchdowns. The athleticism was on display all year long while he rushed around every level of the opposing defence, as a result he’s expected to take some receiver reps in Regina.

Meanwhile Hall stands six-foot-four tall and weighed in at 232 pounds. A smooth pocket maneuvering veteran presence at McMaster, Hall will fit in seamlessly amidst the top National talent executing an offence in the new combine setup.

HAKEEM HARRIS | REC | DAVENPORT | MARKHAM, ONT.

Harris might be the most impressive physical specimen to come out of the CFL Invitational Combine.

Built up, quick and decisive in his route running, Harris threw up 13 reps on the bench press while clocking in at 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash and an impressive 4.34-second short shuttle.

The former St. Brother Andre Catholic grad out of Markham will be sure to make the most of his newly earned opportunities in one-on-one reps at the CFL Combine in Regina.

OPEMIPO OSHINUBI | RB | ALBERTA | CALGARY, ALTA.

Oshinubi’s chiselled physique and impressive downhill running style is matched only by his elite foot speed and get off the line.

The U of A running back topped the 40-yard dash at 4.45 seconds, carrying a powerful 223-pound frame quickest to the line while tallying a whopping 25 reps on the bench. Elite stuff from a great athlete who will quickly force scouts to go back and watch as much film as possible ahead of the draft.

CHISANEM NSITEM | DL | WILFRID LAURIER | BRAMPTON, ONT.



Nsitem is a run-stopping force with plenty of athleticism and playing experience.

Through nearly three dozen games for the Golden Hawks, he’s racked up six tackles for loss, 66 tackles, and a pair of sacks while influencing blocking schemes consistently.

While his bench reps (16) might leave some wanting, there is no doubt he has the base and quickness to make a roster at some point in the next two years.