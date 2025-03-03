Riders sign American DB Mark Webb

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Mark Webb, the team announced on Monday.

Webb (six-foot-one, 207 pounds) was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round, 241st overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft. He went on to spend three seasons with the Chargers, appearing in seven games and earning three defensive tackles.

RELATED

» The way too early AMSOIL Power Rankings are here

» 11 advance following Invitational Combine

» Invitational Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

Collegiately, the 26-year-old played 49 games over four seasons at Georgia (2017-20), tallying 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, nine pass deflections and one interception as a Bulldog.

Webb was invited to the 2020 Senior Bowl and earned five tackles in the match. Initially recruited as a receiver, the Philadelphia native switched to the defensive side of the ball as a true freshman and immediately took the field on both defence and special teams.