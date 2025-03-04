5 eye-popping stats from CFL Combine participants

TORONTO — Being invited to the CFL Combine is not an easy task.

It takes a lifetime of dedication to reach the level required to be among the best football players in the country.

All of the players invited to take part in the CFL Combine in Regina have shown their efforts on football fields all over the globe, but some have already accomplished remarkable feats that standout even among their peers.

CFL.ca brings you five eye-popping stats from prospects who will be attending the CFL Combine in Regina.

CFL COMBINE

» Invitational Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

» 11 advance following Invitational Combine

» 5 intriguing stories about Invitational Combine invitees

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter

ETHAN JORDAN | REC | WILFRID LAURIER | 3,274 RECEIVING YARDS

So you want productivity? Receiver Ethan Jordan out of Wilfrid Laurier offers that and more. The five-foot-11 pass-catcher led the nation in receiving yards per game (125) and receiving touchdowns (10) in 2024, finishing almost 25 yards per game ahead of second place.

Overall Jordan amassed 3,274 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in four years with the Golden Hawks, leading to his 16th place ranking in the Winter Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau Rankings.

ISAIAH KNIGHT | RB | UBC | 3,603 RUSHING YARDS

If you are more into ground productivity, the 2025 CFL Combine has plenty of that too. Look no further than UBC’s running back Isaiah Knight, who has amassed 3,603 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in his career with the Thunderbirds.

Knight finished 2024 third in rushing yards (914), fourth in yards per game (114.3), third in touchdowns (nine), and 10th in yards per attempt (6.7) even with a high total number of carries.

That means the young Canadian running back was able to be productive despite being called upon time and time again to carry the rock for his offence. Knight also helped his team out in the passing game, catching 57 passes for 609 yards and three touchdowns in four years with UBC.

DARIEN NEWELL | DL | QUEEN’S | 27.5 TACKLES FOR LOSS

Queen’s Darien Newell’s natural habitat is the opponent’s backfield. The defensive lineman netted at least eight tackles for loss in all of his last three seasons with the Gaels, totalling 27.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in four years.

This is the sort of consistency that usually translates well to the professional level, which explains why Newell ranked 13th in the Winter Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau Rankings.

NATE BEAUCHEMIN | DB | CALGARY | 8 INTERCEPTIONS/3 TOUCHDOWNS

Calgary’s Nate Beauchemin is a turnover machine. More than that, the defensive back has shown he has a knack for scoring points.

Beauchemin has four picks in each of the last two years, taking three of those interceptions to the house for the Dinos, totalling 269 return yards.

Add to that total 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and you get the picture of a player who can make plays all over the field.

Beauchemin was ranked 19th in the in the Winter Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau Rankings, and would benefit greatly from showing that his testing at the CFL Combine in Regina can match his playmaking ability displayed on tape.

JEREMIAH OJO | DL | MONTREAL | 7 SACKS/2 FORCED FUMBLES IN 8 GAMES

Montreal’s Jeremiah Ojo finished second in sacks in 2024 with seven, while also forcing two fumbles for the Carabins.

That means almost one sack a game for the defensive lineman, who was the seventh ranked player in the in the Winter Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau Rankings.

The six-foot-three, 236-pound defender is a highlight machine that projects to continue making plays at the CFL Combine in Regina.