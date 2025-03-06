Austin Mack: “It has always been about perseverance”

MONTREAL — Perseverance on and off the football field is what defines Montreal Alouettes’ star wide receiver Austin Mack.

The former four-star recruit had an accomplished career at Ohio State before making the jump to the professional level. After a stint down south, Mack took the CFL by storm in 2023, catching 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four majors and helping the Alouettes win the 110th Grey Cup.

Mack went back to the NFL in 2024, signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the off-season before returning to Montreal halfway through the season, but was unable to provide the same impact on the field due to injuries that kept him away for a few games. It wasn’t the first time an injury derailed a promising season for Mack, who broke his foot during his junior year with the Buckeyes. Despite unfavourable circumstances, the receiver’s conviction never waivered.

“You really have to sit down and ask yourself: do you want to play football anymore?” told the star receiver in his Unreal Story. “When you are sitting at home after being hurt or after an injury settlement. Being an athlete is your livelihood. You just kind of have to figure it out on your own time.

“It has always been perseverance, it has always been about continuing to grow as a man, not just as a football player.”

Mack and the Alouettes are now preparing to soar to great heights once again in 2025, and having the star receiver healthy and ready to go is sure to help that cause.