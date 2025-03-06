Lions sign American receiver Bailey Gaither

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday they have added another playmaker to the wide receiver room with the signing of American Bailey Gaither.

Gaither (six-foot-one, 182 pounds) moves north after a four-year stint down south that included training camp stints in Green Bay (2021) and Baltimore (2022) plus a 2022 stint with the USFL Pittsburgh Maulers where he caught 24 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

In 44 games at San Jose State from 2016-20, the Chico, California native hauled in 135 receptions for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns. Gaither led the Spartans with 725 receiving yards and earned First-team All-Mountain West in his senior season.