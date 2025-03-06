Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Ticats sign American DE Philip Ossai; release National DB Jonathan Giustini

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Philip Ossai, the team announced on Thursday.

Ossai, 24, previously spent two seasons (2022-23) at North Alabama, recording 90 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks in 22 games.

RELATED
» Invitational Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill
» 11 advance following Invitational Combine
» 5 intriguing stories about Invitational Combine invitees
» View the 2025 schedule here!
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The six-foot, 258-pound native of Conroe, Texas, earned United Athletic Conference second-team all-conference honours in 2023 after leading the Lions with 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also suited up for three years (2019-21) with Houston Baptist University.

Ossai attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons last May.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that the team has released National defensive back Jonathan Giustini, American wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and Global linebacker Penei Pavihi.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!