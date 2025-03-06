Ticats sign American DE Philip Ossai; release National DB Jonathan Giustini

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Philip Ossai, the team announced on Thursday.

Ossai, 24, previously spent two seasons (2022-23) at North Alabama, recording 90 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks in 22 games.

The six-foot, 258-pound native of Conroe, Texas, earned United Athletic Conference second-team all-conference honours in 2023 after leading the Lions with 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also suited up for three years (2019-21) with Houston Baptist University.

Ossai attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons last May.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that the team has released National defensive back Jonathan Giustini, American wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and Global linebacker Penei Pavihi.