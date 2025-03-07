Bombers add André Bolduc, Billy Jean to 2025 coaching staff

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the additions of André Bolduc (running backs coach) and Billy Jean (offensive assistant/receivers) to the 2025 coaching staff.

Bolduc brings extensive coaching experience to the Blue Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders as running backs coach and 2023 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as running backs coach/run-game coordinator.

Previously, he was with the Montreal Alouettes from 2013-22 in a variety of roles, including running backs coach and assistant head coach, receivers coach, special teams coach, and offensive assistant.

RELATED

» The way too early AMSOIL Power Rankings are here

» 11 advance following Invitational Combine

» 10 current CFL players who raised their stock at the CFL Combine

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

He first turned to coaching as the offensive coordinator with the Université de Montréal in 2002, was the head coach at College Montmorency (Cégep) in 2005-06 and the head coach at the Université de Sherbrooke from 2007-11. He led Sherbrooke to the postseason three times, winning the first playoff game in program history in 2010 and was the RSEQ (Quebec conference) coach of the year in 2011.

He has worked extensively in the past with running backs like Dedrick Mills and Peyton Logan (now with the Blue Bombers) in Calgary, Jamal Morrow in Saskatchewan and William Stanback in Montreal.

A product of Alma, Que., Bolduc played six years (1996-2001) in the CFL as a receiver and running back with Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal. He was the Alouettes special teams captain in 1999 and 2000.

Jean joins Mike O’Shea’s staff after recently serving with the Alouettes as the team’s video coordinator/video analyst.

The Laval product spent the 2019-23 seasons at the Université de Montréal as the running backs and receivers coach as well as video coordinator. He was with the Université de Sherbrooke in 2008 and first began coaching with the Alouettes in 2017 as an offensive assistant, assistant receivers coach and in football operations.