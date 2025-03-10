Stampeders sign American QB Josh Love

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Josh Love, the team announced on Monday.

The Stampeders also announced they have signed American rookie Joey Gatewood and placed American offensive lineman Eric Smith on the retired list.

Love was signed as an undrafted free agent by the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and also spent time on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

He went on to play in the United States Football League and in 16 combined games for the Pittsburgh Maulers and Michigan Panthers in 2022 and 2023, Love completed 214 of 368 passes for 2,347 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 34 carries for 81 yards.

In 2024, Love signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League. He played five games and made one start, completing 38 of 55 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns and carrying the ball seven times for 10 yards and one touchdown.

In college, Love played 41 games and made 26 starts over four seasons at San Jose State. He finished his career with the Spartans as the third-leading passer in school history with 7,206 yards and was fourth with 578 career completions.

Love was first-team all-Mountain West and was the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2019 after throwing for 3,923 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had three rushing majors.

Gatewood tried out as a tight end at the Indianapolis Colts’ 2024 rookie mini-camp.

In college, Gatewood played his senior season as a tight end at the University of Louisville. He played 11 games for the Cardinals and nine catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Gatewood had a 34-yard touchdown catch in Louisville’s home-opening win over Murray State. He had season highs of three catches and 51 receiving yards in a November win at Miami.

Prior to transferring to Louisville, Gatewood served as a backup quarterback at Central Florida, Kentucky and Auburn. In four combined seasons for those three schools, he completed 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns while rushing the ball 85 times for 380 yards and four majors.

As for Smith, the University of Virginia product made five starts at left tackle in 2024, his only season with the Red and White. He spent most of the rest of the year on the practice roster.