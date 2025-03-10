Follow CFL

CFL Combine March 10, 2025

Top 5 40-yard dash, bench press performers from last 5 years

TORONTO — The CFL Combine is a highlight of the CFL’s off-season.

It’s the time that the entire country gets know the stars of the future, as prospects go through a weekend of athletic testing and practice sessions.

The drills assess the prospects’ explosiveness, agility, and speed as all eyes will be on them as they look to impress scouts, general managers, and coaches from across the country.

Two of the drills stand out more than the others: the bench press and the 40-yard dash.

As we wait to see who will top the rest next week in Regina, here are the best performers in both fan-favourite drills over the past five years.

BENCH PRESS

Year Name Position Reps
2019 Jonathan Harke OL 32
2021 Carter Comeau OL 32
2022 Daniel Adeboboye RB 28
2023 Phillip Grohovac OL 26
2024 Ryan Berta OL 30

40-YARD DASH

Year Name Position Time (seconds)
2019 Chris Osei-Kusi REC 4.47
2021 Kyle Borsa RB 4.46
2022 Tyrell Ford DB 4.42
2023 Gabriel Appiah-Kubi REC 4.44
2024 Michael Chris-Ike RB 4.51
2024 Benjamin Labrosse DB 4.51

 

