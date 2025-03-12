5 key PFF stats for players on new teams

TORONTO — Hope springs eternal in sports.

Free agency, trades and the CFL Draft are some of the biggest providers of hope for fans looking to see their teams improve in the off-season.

This off-season was no different, with big stars like Vernon Adams Jr., Kenny Lawler and Eugene Lewis finding new homes for the 2025 season. But just how impactful can they be?

CFL.ca brings you five Pro Football Focus stats that highlight the talents these players are bringing to their new teams.

VERNON ADAMS JR. | QB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 9.9 BIG-TIME THROW PERCENTAGE

No other pivot in the CFL made more plays per snap than new Calgary Stampeder Vernon Adams Jr. According to PFF, the quarterback made a big-time throw (throws graded at the top end of PFF’s scale) on 9.9 percent of his attempts.

That means that almost 10 per cent of the time that Adams Jr. dropped back, something big happened. The raw numbers corroborate the advanced stat. Despite only starting one game after Week 9, the veteran quarterback still finished with 2,929 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards per attempt.

To put it into contrast, the Stampeders as a team registered a league-low 3.3 big-time throw percentage in 2024, which should see an immediate bump as their new quarterback gets inserted into the offence.

KENNY LAWLER | REC | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 16.8 AVERAGE DEPTH OF TARGET RECEIVING

Kenny Lawler was limited to 10 games in 2024 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but that was more than enough to show he’s still one of the top receivers in the league. Lawler finished No. 1 in the league in average depth of target receiving with 16.8, meaning that no other pass-catcher was being targeted deep more than the former Bomber.

Lawler also added 16 PFF explosive plays (10 yards or more), eight contested catches and 27 receiving first downs despite not playing the full season. With Tim White (14.7) and Shemar Bridges (12.7) also capable of stretching the field, Lawler’s addition to Hamilton’s offence has the ingredients for a very dangerous mix.

WILLIAM STANBACK | RB | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 51 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

William Stanback is still one of the most elusive tailbacks in the CFL, highlighted by his 51 missed tackles forced, good for second among all running backs.

The veteran runner also finished third in rushing first downs (52) and second in PFF explosive plays (30). Stanbacks’ ability to get yards after contact will come in handy for the REDBLACKS as a perfect complement to an aerial offence that features pivot Dru Brown and star receivers Justin Hardy and Eugene Lewis.

EUGENE LEWIS | REC | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 19 CONTESTED CATCHES

Speaking of Lewis, the veteran is still one of the best receivers in the league when it comes to contested catches. Lewis finished second in the category behind only Justin McInnis with 19 contested catches, but had a better success rate than the National receiver.

Lewis came down with 19 of 29 contested targets, while McInnis brought home 24 of 41 contested passes.

But it’s not only 50-50 balls that Lewis excels at. The former Elk also finished in the top 10 in receiving first downs (fifth, 49) and PFF explosive plays (ninth, 23).

ROBBIE SMITH | DL | EDMONTON ELKS | 53 TOTAL PRESSURES

The Edmonton Elks added several talented players that could be featured in this column such as Tyrell Ford, Jake Ceresna and David Beard. That said, defensive lineman Robbie Smith has just as good of a case to be here after finishing second in total pressures in 2024 with 53.

That means that only Lorenzo Mauldin IV (77) pressured the quarterback more than Smith during last year’s regular season. The 27-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons with six sacks, but seems to be only scratching the surface of his potential as he looks into translating his pressures into even more sacks going into 2025.