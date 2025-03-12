Als sign American LB Christian McFarland

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed American linebacker Christian McFarland to a two-year contract.

McFarland (five-foot-11, 200 pounds) spent his first two years in pro football with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL, where he was coached by Alouettes defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Noel Thorpe.

RELATED

» MMQB: Answering some East Division questions

» MMQB: Answering some West Division questions

» 5 intriguing stories about Invitational Combine invitees

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

McFarland recorded 98 total tackles over two seasons with the Stallions. He also suited up for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL.

Previously, he played for the Idaho State University Bengals in 2018 and 2019, starting 20 of the team’s 22 games. The 26-year-old totaled two interceptions, 141 tackles, and 13 pass breakups during his time there. The Sacramento, CA, native also forced one fumble and recovered two more.