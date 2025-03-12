Lions add American DB Johnny Dixon

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive back Johnny Dixon to the training camp roster.

Dixon (six-foot, 185 lbs), appeared in 22 games at South Carolina from 2019-20, before moving to Penn State for his final three college seasons.

