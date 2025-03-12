Lions add American DB Johnny Dixon
VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive back Johnny Dixon to the training camp roster.
Dixon (six-foot, 185 lbs), appeared in 22 games at South Carolina from 2019-20, before moving to Penn State for his final three college seasons.
With the Nittany Lions, Dixon registered 86 total tackles (49 solo, 37 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles in 37 games.
The defensive back also helped Penn State take down Utah in the Rose Bowl in January 2023. Later that year, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honours from coaches and an honourable mention from the media along with an invite to the Senior Bowl in early 2024.