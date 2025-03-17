MMQB: 5 breakout candidates for 2025

Things are starting to pick up, friends!

The 2025 CFL Combine is this weekend in Regina. We’re about six weeks from the CFL Draft. And later this week we’ll hit the two-month countdown to this year’s preseason opener between Calgary and BC on May 19. Yep, the off-season doldrums are quickly turning to excitement for another CFL campaign.

With more than 70 promising prospects hoping to have breakout moments at this weekend’s combine, our column this week has a similar theme. Here are five players poised to have breakout seasons in 2025.

KAION JULIEN-GRANT | REC | EDMONTON ELKS

Knowing it’s CFL Combine week, I thought we’d kick things off with one of the standouts going back to 2019. The speedy receiver turned heads immediately when he clocked the second fastest time in the 40-yard dash at 4.49 seconds while also scoring high in the vertical and broad jump. And, after five seasons in Montreal, Julien-Grant looks ready to explode as a member of the Edmonton Elks.

One of Edmonton’s many impact free agent signings last month, Julien-Grant brings his field-stretching ability to an offence already blessed with plenty of playmakers. We’re talking about a receiver who was on pace for over 1,400 and 1,000 yards the last two years, respectively, before sustaining mid-season injuries.

If Julien-Grant can have a little better luck in the health department, I’m expecting him to put up some good-looking numbers this season.

RYDER VARGA | LB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos turned heads when they acquired Varga from the BC Lions in a deal that sent All-CFL right tackle Dejon Allen the other way. In addition to the salary cap flexibility gained in the move, Toronto brought in a young linebacker with all kinds of potential to go along with a Canadian passport.

“It’s another move that brings a little versatility,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told CFL.ca earlier this winter. “We all know he can play special teams, which is what’s big. But we feel like he’s going to get on the field. We might have a different package of linebackers going this season.”

2024 saw sophomore Varga record 73 defensive tackles and one sack while getting lots of action at both MIKE and WILL linebacker in BC. With Wynton McManis back in Double Blue to patrol the middle, I’m intrigued to see if and how Varga compliments this Argos’ defence on the weak side.

ALIJAH MCGHEE | DB | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

If McGhee wasn’t sidelined for the first half of last season, I sincerely doubt we’d be listing him right now. That’s because he’d already have had his breakout season. But, as McGhee didn’t make his season debut until Week 10, I think he’s flying somewhat under the radar after signing a one-year extension in January.

Jumping in immediately at field cornerback in August, McGhee appeared in 11 regular season games and recorded 44 defensive tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. He also started his first playoff game in the Eastern Semi-Final. Still just 25, McGhee should be a key part of this Ottawa defence right from the get-go.

CLARK BARNES | REC | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

With Vernon Adams Jr. in red and white, the Stamps have the potential to be one of the CFL’s most vaunted aerial attacks in 2025. And while Calgary’s acquisition of Adams will certainly benefit big names like Dominique Rhymes, Reggie Begelton, and Malik Henry, it’s Barnes who I’m most interested by.

Barnes brings blazing speed to this offence, which was on display at the 2023 CFL Combine when he finished second in the 40-yard dash at 4.53 seconds while also scoring high in the broad jump and vertical jump. Furthermore, Barnes showed plenty of promise last year in his sophomore CFL campaign. Barnes reeled in 44 catches for 590 yards and four touchdowns last season and I’m expecting those numbers to take a big step in 2025.

DEVIN ADAMS | DT | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Adams started last season in a backup role but quickly saw his role increased when fellow defensive tackles Celestin Haba and Miles Fox went down with significant injuries in Week 2. As such, Adams was able to appear in 14 games as a CFL rookie while recording four sacks and 16 defensive tackles.

With Haba signing in Toronto and Fox joining the Tiger-Cats in free agency, the door is wide open for Adams after not dressing for the Blue Bombers in their two playoff games. Still just 26 years old, Adams has the chance to make a big impact early on as part of an interior defensive line that also includes veteran Jake Thomas, Tanner Schmekel, and Kyle Samson.