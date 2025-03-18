5 prospects to watch at the 2025 CFL Combine

Welcome to CFL Combine week!

The 2025 CFL Combine goes this weekend as more than 70 eligible prospects will descend on Regina in preparation for next month’s CFL Draft.

The annual combine is one of the most important events on the league calendar and will see top eligible prospects strap on the pads for two days of practice.

Prospects will also be put through their paces in drills like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and bench press.

With the combine upon us, and with both the 2025 CFL Draft and 2025 Global Draft about six weeks away, here are five prospects to watch this weekend in Regina.

ISAIAH BAGNAH | DEFENSIVE LINE | BRIGHAM YOUNG

Bagnah will enter this year’s event with plenty of eyes on him. Slotted fourth in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings, the BYU defensive end is the highest ranked prospect attending the combine. Listed at six-foot-four and 245 pounds, Bagnah has plenty of attributes that translate well to an explosive CFL lineman.

Bagnah’s senior season in 2024 saw him appear in 13 games recording 25 defensive tackles and one sack as BYU finished 11-2 and second in the Big 12. Oh, and don’t forget what Bagnah did in 2021 while still with Boise State University. That year saw the Lethbridge, Alberta product rack up 36 tackles and six sacks.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | WESTERN UNIVERSITY

Findlay is coming off a stellar senior season at Western, which saw him record 63 defensive tackles and one forced fumble in 11 appearances. Ranked top 10 in both the fall and winter rankings for this year’s draft, Findlay is the Scouting Bureau’s top ranked defensive back for the class of 2025.

And as much as I’m interested to see how North Vancouver’s Findlay measures up during combine weekend, I’m just as impressed by his academic endeavours. As Matt Cauz told us earlier this week, Findlay studied at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and was named to the 2024 U SPORTS Top 8 Academic All-Canadian team.

DEVIN VERESUK | LINEBACKER | WINDSOR

Veresuk has already set the bar high for himself after being invited to take part in the University of Buffalo’s pro day last week. Per 3 Down Nation, Veresuk posted a time of 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash while pounding out an impressive 27 reps on the bench press. Similar numbers this weekend will turn even more heads.

And Veresuk is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, too. Veresuk recorded 74 defensive tackles and two sacks in nine games with the University of Windsor and was ranked 15th in both the fall and winter rankings from the CFL Scouting Bureau. He’s also the Bureau’s second ranked linebacker entering this weekend.

ETHAN JORDAN | RECEIVER | WILFRID LAURIER

Jordan was a vital member of a 2024 Wilfrid Laurier squad that reached the Vanier Cup for the first time since 2005, narrowly falling 22-17 to Laval in the U SPORTS national championship. Oh, and he just happened to bust off 179 receiving yards on the biggest Canadian collegiate stage of them all that day, just for good measure.

In eight regular season appearances, Jordan hit 1,000 receiving yards bang on and in the process broke the school record previously set by Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (953) during the 2017 campaign. Jordan enters this weekend’s Combine as the Scouting Bureau’s third ranked receiver and was slotted at 16th overall in the winter release.

JEREMIAH OJO | DEFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL

After a stellar season with the Université de Montréal, Ojo was one of the biggest risers from the Bureau’s fall to winter rankings. Initially ranked 14th, Ojo jumped all the way to seventh in January’s most recent list and enters this weekend in Regina as the third ranked defensive lineman.

Last season with his hometown Carabins, Ojo racked up seven sacks, tied for second in the nation, to go along with 20 defensive tackles. Listed at six-foot-three and 236 pounds, I’m excited to see how Ojo scores in some of the measurables this weekend. A good showing at the combine could see him rise even further when the Bureau’s final rankings come out next month.