Ticats announce 2025 coaching staff including James Tuck

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced on Tuesday their coaching staff for the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

Head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich’s staff will include six returnees from the team’s 2024 staff and five new additions.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 2025 coaching staff

Scott Milanovich, head coach & offensive coordinator

Brent Monson*, defensive coordinator

Dennis McKnight, special teams coordinator

Jarryd Baines, quarterbacks coach

Naaman Roosevelt, receivers coach

James Tuck*, running backs & assistant special teams coach

Brendan Walsh*, offensive line coach

Myer Spitulnik, offensive quality control coach

Casey Creehan*, defensive line coach

Brandon Isaac, defensive backs coach

Elijah Sandweiss*, linebackers & assistant special teams coach

* – indicates new staff member

“I’m excited to introduce our 2025 coaching staff,” said Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich. “This group brings a wealth of leadership, innovative ideas, a strong collective work ethic, and a high level of enthusiasm to our team.”

“I’m incredibly optimistic that the staff we have assembled will get the very best out of our players. We’re very excited about what’s ahead for our organization this season.”

Milanovich enters his second season as head coach and offensive coordinator, having first joined the organization as a senior assistant coach in 2023. In 2024, the Ticats led the CFL in net offence (406.1 yards per game) while quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was recognized as the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player after setting a single-season franchise record with 5,451 passing yards.

Monson, whose hiring was previously announced, spent the previous 15 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, including the last six years as defensive coordinator.

McKnight is back as special teams coordinator after assuming the same role last July. This season will be McKnight’s fifth in Hamilton, as he originally joined the club as special teams coordinator in 2017 before a two-year stretch as offensive line coach in 2018 and 2019.

Baines is set to begin his second season as quarterbacks coach and tenth year with the team, following previous stints as receivers coach (2023, 2020-21), running backs coach (2022), as well as assistant receivers coach and offensive quality control (2016-19).

Roosevelt will continue overseeing the receivers, having joined the Tiger-Cats staff in 2024. Prior to arriving in Hamilton as receivers coach, Roosevelt began his coaching career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as an offensive assistant in 2023.

Tuck will transition to coaching following the conclusion of a ten-year playing career, which included stops in Montreal (2014-16, 2023), Winnipeg (2016), Toronto (2017), Edmonton (2017-21), Saskatchewan (2022), and Hamilton (2024) as a linebacker, fullback and key special teams contributor.

Walsh enters his first season in the CFL after seven seasons at Colgate, most recently serving as offensive line coach (2020-24). Walsh also spent time as Colgate’s assistant running backs coach (2018) and quarterbacks coach (2019) following two seasons (2016-17) as an assistant coach at Misericordia and one season (2015) at Susquehanna University, where he coached tight ends and assisted with the offensive line.

Spitulnik returns as offensive quality control coach after beginning his professional coaching career in the same capacity last season. He previously spent time at Hilbert College, True North Classical Academy and the University of Miami.

Creehan begins his third tenure in Hamilton, following previous stints as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2012 and offensive and special teams assistant in 2022. In addition to his time with the Tiger-Cats, Creehan has collected CFL experience with Calgary (2004-07), Montreal (2008), Winnipeg (2010-11, 13), Toronto (2014-15) and Edmonton (2016-17). Last season, he served as head coach of Missouri Valley College.

Isaac embarks on his second season as the team’s defensive backs coach after arriving in Hamilton last year. Isaac’s coaching history also includes stops with the Edmonton Elks as defensive backs coach (2022-23) and Saskatchewan Roughriders as quality control coach (2017-18).

Sandweiss commences his CFL coaching career after spending the last seven seasons working at the NCAA level, most recently serving as a senior defensive analyst at Mississippi State University in 2024. In addition to his time with the Bulldogs, Sandweiss spent time at Texas A&M (2023), Ole Miss (2021-22) and Texas (2020). Sandweiss also served as the defensive coordinator at Howard University for one season (2019). After studying at the University of Michigan, Sandweiss worked for his alma mater for three seasons (2015-17) as a defensive football analyst and football recruiting assistant.