Bombers sign American DB Rashaan Gaulden

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the club has signed American defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.

Gaulden (six-foot, 200 pounds) comes to the Blue Bombers after most recently being on the practice roster with the Calgary Stampeders in 2022. He was a third-round selection, 85th overall, by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft and has 27 games of experience with the Panthers (2018-19), New York Giants (2019) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022).

He was signed by the Stampeders in late September of 2022 and was released a month later.

Gaulden played in 36 games over three seasons (2014, 2016-17) at Tennessee, missing the 2015 season due to a foot injury. He declared for the NFL Draft following his junior year. During his career with the Volunteers he had 140 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss, adding one interception, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.