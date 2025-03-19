Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Bombers sign American DB Rashaan Gaulden

WINNIPEG  The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the club has signed American defensive back Rashaan Gaulden.

Gaulden (six-foot, 200 pounds) comes to the Blue Bombers after most recently being on the practice roster with the Calgary Stampeders in 2022. He was a third-round selection, 85th overall, by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft and has 27 games of experience with the Panthers (2018-19), New York Giants (2019) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022).

RELATED
» View the full 2025 CFL Combine roster
» 5 prospects to watch at the 2025 CFL Combine
» 3 things to know about the CFL Combine
» 10 interesting facts about 2025 CFL Combine participants
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter

 

He was signed by the Stampeders in late September of 2022 and was released a month later.

Gaulden played in 36 games over three seasons (2014, 2016-17) at Tennessee, missing the 2015 season due to a foot injury. He declared for the NFL Draft following his junior year. During his career with the Volunteers he had 140 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss, adding one interception, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!