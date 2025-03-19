Stamps release RB Kylin Hill, sign RB Tiyon Evans; add three on defence

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday a series of moves, including the release of running back Kylin Hill.

Hill dressed in four games for the Stamps in 2024, accumulating 102 rushing yards as well as 10 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown.

The Stampeders also announced on Wednesday they have signed running back Tiyon Evans and added three Americans to their defence – defensive backs Ben DeLuca and Shon Stephens as well as linebacker Trey Kiser.

Evans attended training camp with the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers in 2023 and played four games with the United Football League’s Houston Roughnecks in 2024.

Evans played his senior college season at Louisville and in eight games for the Cardinals, he carried the ball 83 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Evans also had six catches for 13 yards.

In 2021, Evans played seven games at Tennessee and had 81 carries for 525 yards and six touchdowns.

He started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and in 12 games for the Blue Dragons, he had 61 carries for 538 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 18 kickoff returns for 608 yards and two scores. Evans ran for 194 yards and scored two touchdowns in Hutchinson’s Salt City Bowl victory over Monroe.

DeLuca was in uniform for three games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after signing with the NFL club as an undrafted free agent.

He joined the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2023 and remained with the team the following year when it was part of the United Football League. He recorded a combined 29 tackles in nine games over two seasons.

DeLuca finished his collegiate career at UNC Charlotte as the 49ers’ all-time leader in tackles (313), forced fumbles (nine), fumble recoveries (six) and pass breakups (19).

Stephens attended NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles last season and saw action in two preseason games.

In college, he played his senior season at Ferris State. In 11 games for the Bulldogs, he recorded 25 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss and shared the lead in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with eight interceptions. Stephens returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown and also had a major on a kickoff return. He was named the GLIAC’s defensive back of the year and was a first-team conference all-star.

In 2022, Stephens played 11 games at West Liberty State. As a member of the Hilltoppers, he had 37 tackles including three tackles for loss and eight interceptions on defence and was also featured on special teams as he returned 30 kickoffs for 651 yards. Stephens was voted a first-team all-Mountain East Conference defensive back.

Stephens started his collegiate career with two seasons at Bakersfield Junior College. In 13 games for the Renegades, he made 34 tackles.

Kiser signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars last year and later attended training camp with the New York Giants.

In college, Kiser played three seasons at South Alabama. In 38 games for the Jaguars, he recorded 178 tackles including 21.5 tackles for loss and also had 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and three passes defended. Kiser was all-Sun Belt Conference honourable mention in 2023 after finishing the season with 68 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

He transferred to South Alabama after one season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College. Kiser earned first-team all-conference honours for the Golden Norse after accumulating 55 tackles including seven tackles for loss.

Calgary also announced they have placed defensive back Clifford Chattman on the retired list.

Chattman spent parts of the past two seasons on Calgary’s practice roster.