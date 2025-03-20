Who’s the top defensive prospect at the CFL Combine?

REGINA — There are a lot of talented players on both sides of the ball in the 2025 CFL Draft class.

So much so that it’s hard to predict who’s going to be the first ones to come off the board come April 29.

Just looking at the defensive side of things, you have names like BYU’s Isaiah Bagnah, Montreal’s Jeremiah Ojo and Calgary’s Nate Beauchemin, that have all already started to garner attention.

CFL COMBINE

With prospects getting ready to show off their skills at the combine this week, the question now becomes: who is going to be the next player to be selected high in the CFL Draft come April?

CFL.ca spoke with some of the CFL team personnel attending the CFL Combine in Regina who are going to be making those decisions at the end of April on the condition of anonymity. While teams mostly kept things close to the vest – understandably so – one name stood out.

“It’s a good group,” said one anonymous executive. “Isaiah Bagnah, BYU, didn’t compete against Canadian players, he’s an NCAA player, so I think it’s a good thing he came here and decided to compete in this event so we can take a look at him versus the best in this group. Excited to see what he brings to the event this week.”

“I think he’s one of those guys you feel like you can’t miss on that draft pick,” said another CFL personnel when asked specifically about Bagnah. “At some stage, he’s going to probably be a very productive player for you.”

Bagnah isn’t the only defensive prospect drawing the attention of scouts, general managers and coaches, though.

“Normally you’ve got a position group that really stands out. I think this year, it’s all across the board,” said another coach about the defensive class. “Defensive line, there’s probably three guys that you feel really, really good about, but there’s few good linebackers. There’s some really good defensive backs. I think it’s a deep class on defence. I think you know either one of those three position groups will find a good player.”

Bagnah was highlighted by CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson as one of five NCAA players to watch at the CFL Combine, joining East Texas A&M’s defensive back King Ambers. The BYU defensive lineman was the second highest ranked defensive player in the Winter edition of the Canadian Football League Scouting Bureau and the highest ranked player in attendance in Regina.

All the prospects in attendance in Regina will be able to further boost their draft stock over the next few days, with athletic tests on Friday that showcase their agility, speed, power and quickness in six different drills, and padded practices on Saturday and Sunday.