3 CFL Combine standout performers from Friday

REGINA — The athletic testing portion of the CFL Combine has come and gone and several prospects have left their mark with good numbers across the board.

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson watched the action from up close and was especially impressed by the trio of defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo, defensive back Eric Cumberbatch and running back Opemipo Oshinubi.

Oshinubi blazed through the 40-yard dash with a 4.41 second time, good for first among all players in Regina. Cumberbatch meanwhile had three top five finishes, while Ojo led all defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash.

CFL COMBINE

» View the full 2025 CFL Combine roster and results

» 5 prospects to watch at the 2025 CFL Combine

» CFL Combine Leaderbord: Top 5 from every drill

» Opemipo Oshinubi blazes to 4.41 second 40-yard dash

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter

JEREMIAH OJO | DEFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL

Ojo brings a lot to the table as a 2025 CFL Draft prospect, but the defensive lineman exceeded the lofty expectations everyone had for him by showcasing his burst at the 40-yard dash in Regina.

The former Carabin registered a 4.59 time at 246 pounds, finishing first among all defensive linemen present at the CFL Combine. Ojo also finished tied for fifth in the bench press with 25 reps.

“Weighed at 246 pounds on Thursday with almost 34-inch arms, which explains how he beat so many people from his time at the University of Montreal,” said Ferguson. “He ran a 4.59 at almost 250 pounds. His shuttle times were good, his movement skills were good, solid on the bench press as well.

“He and (Queen’s defensive lineman) Darien Newell look like they will be the stories of this defensive line coming out of the combine based on their game film. Now we get to see them hit the field on Saturday and see them head to head, which will be awesome.”

ERIC CUMBERBATCH | DEFENSIVE BACK | OTTAWA

Ottawa’s Eric Cumberbatch had an impressive Friday with his athletic testing. The defensive back tied for third in the 40-yard dash (4.51), was second in the vertical jump (39 inches) and first in the broad jump (11′ 2 3/8″).

The display – coupled with his measurements on Thursday – was enough to capture Ferguson’s attention.

“Extremely long, six-foot-two and a bit,” said Ferguson about Cumberbatch. “Weighed in higher than I thought he would, but in a good way, because his frame overall is excellent for a variety of different positions, which makes him more attractive going into the draft.

“His straight line speed in the 40 was super impressive because he’s got long strides, really long legs and arms. Ran a 4.51, which was incredible. And then he followed it up with a really strong bench press performance as well, which typically when you have a skinnier, longer guy with long arms, it’s very difficult to do both of those things, but he was speed, power, quickness and straight line speed.

“Extremely impressive day.”

OPEMIPO OSHINUBI | RUNNING BACK | ALBERTA

Oshinubi continued what he started back at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo in February by showing once again his athletic ability.

The running back from Alberta finished first in the 40-yard dash with a 4.41-second time, while also tying for fifth on the bench press with 25 reps.

“The best tester from the Invitational Combine took the next step by coming to the CFL Combine and still being the best tester,” said Ferguson. “I think he will be taking a lot of reps over the next couple of days because they need to find out in person as much as possible whether or not all of the athletic gifts can turn into a great football player.”