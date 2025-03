CFL Combine Leaderbord: Top 5 from every drill

REGINA — The CFL Combine is underway with prospects showcasing their athletic ability in six different drills in front of scouts, general managers, and coaches from all nine teams.

Running back Opemipo Oshinubi registered the fastest 40-yard dash time of the day at 4.41 seconds, while receiver Daniel Wiebe finished with the fastest short shuttle at 3.95 seconds.

Western defensive lineman Max Von Muehldorfer led everyone in the bench press with 34 reps.

Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.

*Final results are subject to change following verification process

40-YARD DASH

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 Opemipo Oshinubi 4.41 RB Alberta 2 Ethan Jordan 4.44 WR Wilfrid Laurier T3 Eric Cumberbatch 4.51 DB Ottawa T3 Kolby Hurford 4.51 WR Alberta T5 Dolani Robinson 4.52 DB Regina T5 Daniel Wiebe 4.52 WR Saskatchewan

SHORT SHUTTLE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL/TEAM 1 Daniel Wiebe 3.95 WR Saskatchewan 2 Anton Haie 3.96 DB Laval 3 Keanu Yazbeck 4.02 RB Western University 4 Jonathan Senecal 4.08 QB Montreal T5 Ludovick Choquette 4.15 RB Long Island T5 Louis Geyer 4.15 WR Stuttgart Surge T5 Seth Hundeby 4.15 LB Saskatchewan T5 Max Von Muehldorfer 4.15 DL Western University

3-CONE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL/TEAM 1 Anton Haie 6.62 DB Laval 2 Ronan Horrall 6.72 DB UBC T3 Louis Geyer 6.81 WR Stuttgart Surge T3 Maliek Cote-Azore 6.81 DB Wilfrid Laurier T5 Samuel Davenport 6.82 WR UBC T5 Riley Macleod 6.82 WR Western University

VERTICAL JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL/TEAM 1 Maliek Cote-Azore 41 DB Wilfrid Laurier 2 Eric Cumberbatch 39 DB Ottawa 3 Tommy Wilson 37.5 WR Potsdam Royals 4 Daniel Wiebe 37 WR Saskatchewan 5 Isaac Gaillardetz 36.5 WR Laval

BROAD JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 Eric Cumberbatch 11′ 2 3/8″ DB Ottawa 2 Tommy Wilson 10′ 10 3/8″ WR Potsdam Royals 3 Maliek Cote-Azore 10′ 10″ DB Wilfrid Laurier 4 Hakeem Harris 10′ 9 3/8″ WR Davenport 5 King Ambers 10′ 7 3/8″ DB East Texas A&M

BENCH PRESS