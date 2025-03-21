Elks sign five, including defensive back Chris Jackson, kicker Toshiki Sato

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Chris Jackson, American wide receiver Binjimen Victor, American defensive back Roterius Torrence, American running back Artavius Pierce, and Global kicker Toshiki Sato, the club announced Friday.

Jackson (five-foot-10, 193 pounds) joins Edmonton after five seasons playing pro football down South. The 26-year-old was originally a seventh-round pick (243rd overall) by the Tennessee Titans in 2020. In 24 games with the Titans (six starts), Jackson recorded 59 total tackles (two for-loss), and five passes defended. The Minneapolis, Minnesota product spent the 2024 season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

Jackson played his college football with the Marshall Thundering Herd, where he suited up for 23 games with the club, recording 81 total tackles, 27 passes defended, and two interceptions.

Victor (six-foot-four, 200 pounds) also joins the Elks after spending the 2024 season with the Baltimore Stallions of the UFL (then, USFL). The 28-year-old was a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes for four seasons, finishing his collegiate career with 83 receptions for 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns in 47 games. His 18 touchdown receptions place Victor 10th on the Buckeyes all-time list, tied with former CFL receiver DeVier Posey and New Orleans Saints great Michael Thomas.

Victor went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but would spend extended time with both the New York Giants (2021) and the Baltimore Ravens (2021-2023).

Torrence (six-foot-three, 200 pounds) is a long defensive back out of Arizona State University, where he spent two seasons after transferring from Hutchinson Community College. He dressed for 21 games with the Sun Devils from 2021-2022, where he accumulated 73 total tackles, two sacks, 13 passes defended, and two interceptions.

Torrence would begin his pro career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, before joining the Chicago Bears from 2022-2023.

Pierce (five-foot-11, 208 pounds) heads North having spent parts of four seasons playing professionally in the United States. The Auburndale, Florida native joined the Chicago Bears following the 2020 NFL Draft after a four-year collegiate career at Oregon State. He spent two seasons in Chicago, suiting up for six games where he recorded 34 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

The 28-year-old also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2022), and the XFL’s DC Defenders (2023).

Sato (five-foot-10, 180 pounds) rejoins his former special teams coordinator and now head coach Mark Kilam after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster. The Japanese born kicker was a second-round pick (16th overall) in the 2021 CFL Global Draft by the Toronto Argonauts.

Sato spent two seasons with the Boatmen, primarily on the team’s practice roster, but suited up for the club against the Elks on Nov. 16, 2021 in a 13-7 Edmonton victory.