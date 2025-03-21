Opemipo Oshinubi blazes to 4.41 second 40-yard dash

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- CFL Combine
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
REGINA — Opemipo Oshinubi continued to show off his speed at the CFL Combine.
Oshinubi locked in the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine in Regina on Friday, blazing to a 4.41 second time. That ties him for fifth all-time with Shaquille Murray-Lawrence (2015) and Jean-Frederic Tremblay (2004, hand time).
The Alberta running back was also the fastest player at this year’s Invitational Combine in February in Waterloo. He ran a 4.45 that day, impressing scouts, general managers, and coaches enough to earn his invitation to the combine this week.
CFL COMBINE
» View the full 2025 CFL Combine results here
» 5 prospects to watch at the 2025 CFL Combine
» 3 things to know about the CFL Combine
» 10 interesting facts about 2025 CFL Combine participants
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter
Oshinubi wasn’t the only prospect to put up some impressive numbers on Friday morning.
Ottawa defensive back Eric Cumberbatch jumped a 11′ 2 3/8″ broad jump, which places him second-best all-time, and Laval defensive back Anton Haie ran a 6.62 3-cone, and that places him third all-time. Saskatchewan receiver Daniel Wiebe ran a 3.95 shuttle, which ties him for second-best all-time.
The prospects will take part in the bench press later on Friday afternoon before hitting the field for practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday.