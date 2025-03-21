Opemipo Oshinubi blazes to 4.41 second 40-yard dash

REGINA — Opemipo Oshinubi continued to show off his speed at the CFL Combine.

Oshinubi locked in the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine in Regina on Friday, blazing to a 4.41 second time. That ties him for fifth all-time with Shaquille Murray-Lawrence (2015) and Jean-Frederic Tremblay (2004, hand time).

The Alberta running back was also the fastest player at this year’s Invitational Combine in February in Waterloo. He ran a 4.45 that day, impressing scouts, general managers, and coaches enough to earn his invitation to the combine this week.

Oshinubi wasn’t the only prospect to put up some impressive numbers on Friday morning.

Ottawa defensive back Eric Cumberbatch jumped a 11′ 2 3/8″ broad jump, which places him second-best all-time, and Laval defensive back Anton Haie ran a 6.62 3-cone, and that places him third all-time. Saskatchewan receiver Daniel Wiebe ran a 3.95 shuttle, which ties him for second-best all-time.

The prospects will take part in the bench press later on Friday afternoon before hitting the field for practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday.