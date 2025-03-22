Choquette, Beauchemin named Day 1 coaches’ picks

REGINA — Pads were strapped on. Guardian caps were donned. The moment had come.

Prospects took the field and the first day of practice sessions has wrapped up at the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine. This year’s class of draft-hopefuls participated in individual drills, group teaching and one-on-ones as fans, scouts, GMs and personnel from across the league looked on.

CFL COMBINE

» View the full 2025 CFL Combine roster and results

» 3 CFL Combine standout performers from Saturday

» CFL Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

» Opemipo Oshinubi blazes to 4.41 second 40-yard dash

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter

The day’s session concluded with the assembled Combine Coaching Staff – on loan from their respective CFL teams – selecting Nate Beauchemin and Ludovick Choquette as the prospects who shone brightest. CFL on TSN analyst and draft insider, Duane Forde, took a closer look at the Coaches’ Picks, detailing their performances and how they stood out.

Offensive Coordinator | Mike Miller (TOR)

Quarterbacks | Josh Donnelly (SSK)

Running Backs | Billy Jean (WPG)

Receivers | Kevin Bourgoin (BC)

Offensive line | Mike Gibson (OTT) and Ucambre Williams (CGY)

Defensive Coordinator | Brent Monson (HAM)

Defensive Line | Phil Daniels (SSK)

Linebackers | Danny Nesbitt (EDM)

Defensive Backs | Noel Thorpe (MTL)

Unofficial testing results from the CFL Combine are available here. Results are unofficial and subject to verification.

The CFL Combine gathers the top national and global prospects to showcase their skills for representatives from the league’s nine member clubs in anticipation of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

Nate Beauchemin | DB | Calgary | Kelowna, B.C.

“He has a terrific reputation across U SPORTS football. He’s a great, productive defender. He’s versatile and athletic. He’s cerebral on the field and he uses those smarts to his advantage. When you look at this year’s prospects, the defensive backs really stand out and Beauchemin is a great example of the strength of this draft class.”

​– Duane Forde

Honourable mentions

Lane Novak | LB | Saskatchewan | Balgonie, Sask.

Max Von Muehldorfer | DL | Western | Calgary

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

Ludovick Choquette | RB | Long Island | Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

“He provides a great balance of the things that running backs need to succeed in the CFL – running the football, blocking, catching the ball – he brings it all to the table. We saw a flash of his tremendous potential today with a long touchdown run that earned some applause from the audience. He’s a physical runner. He’s able to break a lot of tackles or run through them. It’s nice to see a guy who doesn’t mind the dirty work.”

​– Duane Forde

Honourable mentions