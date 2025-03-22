Who’s the top receiver at the 2025 CFL Combine?

REGINA — Having a good CFL Combine can be the start of something special.

Toronto Argonauts’ receiver Kevin Mital proved just that in 2024, going from a spectacular showing in Winnipeg at the CFL Combine in March to a touchdown in the 111th Grey Cup with the Double Blue in November.

That means it’s worth investigating which of the receivers from the 2025 CFL Draft class could feature in a similar story eight months from now.

CFL COMBINE

To do that, CFL.ca spoke on the condition of anonymity with several different CFL personnel about the receiver class attending the 2025 CFL Combine. As per usual, teams didn’t want to reveal much, but a name that was mentioned was of Wilfrid Laurier’s receiver Ethan Jordan.

Jordan showed off his speed at the athletic portion of the combine on Friday, finishing second in the 40-yard dash with a 4.44 time. The speed, combined with his productivity in college, will likely draw attention from clubs during the CFL Draft on April 29.

“Talk about a guy that’s productive,” said one CFL personnel about Jordan. “It’s a production based business, and he’s done that.”

Jordan caught 243 passes for 3,274 yards and 27 touchdowns during his career with the Golden Hawks, establishing himself as one of the best receivers in U SPORTS. The pass-catcher played alongside quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who’s also a highly touted player in the 2025 draft class. With Elgersma not present in Regina for the combine, Jordan gets a chance to showcase his skills playing with different pivots throwing him the ball.

“To get to see him compete without Taylor (Elgersma) beside him, see how he separates himself without his normal quarterback. (There are also) some questions about his size, a little bit on the smaller end, but it’s the fight in the dog, not the size of the dog.

“Excited to see how he competes this weekend.”

“I think it’s a good receiver class,” said another CFL personnel. “I think he stands out as one of the top, obviously, (but) we have to see some of these guys live.”

That’s why the CFL Combine is such an important part of the recruiting process. Despite all the production Jordan had in college, and being the top receiver ranked in the Winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau among those attending the combine, he still needs to show he can compete when the best players in the nation gather together in front of scouts, general managers and coaches.

Jordan and the rest of the prospects in Regina will take the field on Saturday and Sunday for practice sessions that give them a chance to do just that, exactly like Mital did one year ago.