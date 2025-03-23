3 CFL Combine standout performers from Sunday

REGINA — The CFL Combine has come to an end in Regina, but not without one final showing by the players in attendance.

Prospects had a chance to showcase their talents one more time in a series of individual and team drills on Sunday.

Three players caught the attention of CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson, including Laval’s Arnaud Desjardins, Queen’s Silas Hubert, and Saskatchewan’s Seth Hundeby.

ARNAUD DESJARDINS | QUARTERBACK | LAVAL

Desjardins was one of four quarterbacks in attendance at the 2025 CFL Combine and left a good impression with both his athletic testing and team practices, but it was his on-field leadership that caught Ferguson’s attention.

“Consummate professional,” Ferguson said. “Leader, great frame, high end arm talent and in a combine setting I think he flourished understanding the challenges that come with getting on the same page with receivers that you’re not used to working with.

“He needed about a session and a half on Saturday until it seemed like he was kind of back to being himself. But (on Sunday), in every period, he just looked like he was at a Laval practice, like somebody who’s won a ton of football games as he has. I think it’s splitting hairs between him and (Montreal’s quarterback Jonathan Senecal), but with the frame advantage and the experience that he’s carried throughout his career, (Desjardins) has an opportunity to get drafted as a Canadian quarterback.”

SILAS HUBERT | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

Hubert earned a ton of praise from Ferguson by dominating Sunday’s sessions with a wide array of pass-rushing moves that could give him an edge over the rest of the 2025 CFL Draft class.

“Extremely productive couple of seasons with the Gaels,” said Ferguson. “His length was obvious through the testing phase. Saturday, it took a little bit of time for him to look comfortable and up to speed, but on Sunday morning, he essentially couldn’t be blocked, and also showed a variety of pass rush moves that I don’t think many of his defensive line classmates in this (CFL Draft) class have.”

SETH HUNDEBY | LINEBACKER | SASKATCHEWAN

Hundeby had a great combine in Regina for multiple different reasons. The linebacker was able to display his athleticism in every drill and followed that up by showcasing his versatility during Saturday and Sunday’s practices.

“Great frame, ran extremely well for his size at around 250 pounds,” said Ferguson about Hundeby. “There’s some question as to whether or not he’s a linebacker or potentially a defensive end, if he can adapt that skill set heading into the league. But he looks really good in special teams drills as a gunner and as a jammer, and now is working as a long snapper as well, and it looks as though he could add serious value to any franchise who decides to pick him, which is a huge upside.”