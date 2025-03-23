Who’s the top offensive lineman at the CFL Combine?

REGINA — Canadian offensive linemen have become a commodity that is always in demand.

Every team in the CFL wants to have stout National linemen that can pass protect and open spaces for running backs to run through.

Finding players who can do that starts at the CFL Combine, when the top Canadian and Global players at every position gather in front of scouts, general managers, and coaches to prove they can be the one.

But who is the best among them this year in Regina?

To answer that question, CFL.ca asked CFL personnel on the condition of anonymity for hints on which player might hear their name first on CFL Draft night. CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson also pitched in with his own analysis.

Western’s offensive lineman Erik Andersen was a name that had already drawn attention going into the combine. Andersen was the highest ranked offensive lineman in the Winter Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau, ranking 10th overall.

“Obviously, played tackle at the U SPORTS level. See potential that he could maybe play there, but also move inside,” said one CFL personnel about Andersen. “Good feet, athletic, comes from a winning program. Excited to see him compete here.”

Andersen measured at almost six-foot-six and 314 pounds, showing he has more than enough size to play the position.

A player who is also catching the eyes of CFL evaluators in Regina is Guelph’s offensive lineman Ethan Pyle, who kicked things off on Friday with an impressive day during the athletic portion of the CFL Combine.

Pyle finished first among offensive linemen in several different athletic drills, including the broad jump (9′ 2 1/8″), vertical jump (30 inches), three-cone drill (7.52) and short shuttle (4.56). He then followed it up with a great showing on Saturday at the first padded practice of the combine.

“Pyle is extremely fundamentally sound and appears to have received great coaching during his time with the Gryphons,” said Ferguson. “A solid base, quick, powerful hands, a very mature understanding of pass protection dos and don’ts had him shining bright on Saturday in multiple sessions.”

Another offensive lineman that impressed on Saturday was Kansas’ Dre Doiron, who was an honourable mention for the coaches’ picks. Doiron also performed well on Friday during the athletic testing, registering the second longest broad jump (8′ 1 1/4″) among offensive linemen.

The players will have a final chance to leave their marks on Sunday in the final practice session of the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina.