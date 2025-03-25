10 CFL prospects that stood out at the CFL Combine

The CFL Combine in Regina has come and gone.

There’s nothing like being on the ground and seeing each year’s newest potential pros take their turn on centre stage.

From testing to padded practices and everything in between, it all adds up to employment possibilities, and these ten players stood out for everything from physicality to build, athleticism to raw positional skill.

ERIC CUMBERBATCH | DEFENSIVE BACK | OTTAWA

From the very beginning of testing on Friday it was apparent Cumberbatch was preparing to make a statement.

At a little over six-foot-two and 200-pounds, the frame was already impressive, then he started to move around.

A quick 40-yard dash (4.51) and above expected bench press (14 reps) due to long arms were only beaten by his ridiculous lower body explosion in the broad jump where he lept just over 11’2” from a standstill.

Wild stuff from the Alexandria, Ont. native.

ETHAN JORDAN | RECEIVER | WILFRID LAURIER

While other receivers might have more size and tested better in some areas, there is no denying Ethan Jordan’s production at Laurier and that his electronically confirmed 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash would be an asset to any team.

Can he stay healthy against professional football physicality? Are there other assets in his game that could fill out his Golden Hawks resume? All of that is to come in this draft process, but I thought he made a strong case in Regina with a lot of self awareness about who he is as a player and maximizing his gifts with a maturity beyond his years.

JEREMIAH OJO | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL

With Queen’s defensive lineman Darien Newell not testing after laying down his numbers at a pro day, Ojo got me most excited about this big man draft class on either side of the ball. His reach advantage (almost 34 inches long arms) and somehow sleek 246-pound frame explain why he’s been so dynamic for the Carabins.

During inside run sessions he showed great technical understanding and role responsibility making him one of if not the top defensive lineman at this combine before getting a hamstring tweak.

MAX VON MUEHLDORFER | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WESTERN

Low, powerful, quick. Von Muehldorfer flew around with great energy all combine while putting up really impressive numbers.

At every combine there’s a player who gets the rare distinction of two way threat. A handful of teams appear interested in Max as an offensive guard, and he took reps as a fullback in pass protection after rushing the passer himself. Flexibility is always a positive sign for draft status and opportunity come training camp in May.

OPEMIPO OSHINUBI | RUNNING BACK | ALBERTA

The fastest 40-yard dash (4.41) and an impressive frame gives Oshinubi a foot to stand on in this draft.

The question is whether he can convert limited playing time at Alberta into being a real special teams ace with positional upside over time in the CFL. That’s a potential multi-year question, but his opening statement raised more thumbs up than eyebrows.

SETH HUNDEBY | LINEBACKER | SASKATCHEWAN

At six-foot-two and 251-pounds, Hundeby’s frame suggested he might get asked to flex down to defensive line from his current home at linebacker.

Hundeby ran back-to-back 40-yard dashes in 4.70 second at that size and showed out during special teams periods.

A positive weekend all around for one of the more intriguing prospects in attendance.

ETHAN PYLE | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | GUELPH

Many people watching the offensive line individual sessions had split opinions on the caliber and feel of this pass protection class, but consensus came in the form of Pyle’s fundamentals being applauded for consistency and a sound base he can work from in training camp this year to see where his game can go as a pro.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | WESTERN

Some guys just look the part. Others talk the part, and few who do both have the impressive resume and presence of Jackson Findlay.

Elite is often overused in draft analysis, but Findlay exudes special qualities in a variety of evaluation aspects and I can’t wait to watch more of his game film between now and the draft on April 29.

SILAS HUBERT | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

DARIEN NEWELL | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

Two players with diametrically opposite frames and skill sets have worn the same helmet for some time in Kingston. They came to the combine and grabbed many scouts eyes for all the right reasons.

Hubert can dance in pass rush drills with the best of ‘em, and if he adds a little weight could turn into an exceptional Canadian rotational rush end. Newell might be the most pro ready player in this draft and his performance with multiple tackles for loss in Saturday morning’s inside run session was a sight to behold.