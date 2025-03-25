3 players that translated CFL Combine results to the field

TORONTO — The CFL Combine is an important part of the CFL’s player evaluation process, but how does it translate once said player’s career gets going?

Is it possible to put to use a fast 40-yard dash time or a great vertical jumps when the pads come on during a real CFL game?

CFL.ca investigates three players that were able to do exactly that.

CFL COMBINE

» View the full 2025 CFL Combine roster and results

» Who’s the top receiver at the 2025 CFL Combine?

» 3 CFL Combine standout performers from Sunday

» 3 CFL Combine standout performers from Saturday

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | 2022

Tyrell Ford was one of the best defensive backs in the CFL in 2024, catching seven interceptions on his way to being named to the All-CFL team.

But it all began back in 2022 at the CFL Combine in Toronto, where the defensive back ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time among all players in attendance.

Speed is certainly one of the most important attributes when you’re playing the back end of a defence and covering some of the fastest guys in the league, and Ford’s numbers translated perfectly.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ford allowed only 55.4 per cent of the passes thrown in his direction to be completed while also forcing 18 incompletions, best among all defenders.

HENOC MUAMBA | LINEBACKER | 2011

Henoc Muamba‘s career was as remarkable as they come. First overall pick, two-time All-CFL, three time East Division All-CFL, Grey Cup champion, Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian and Grey Cup Most Valuable Player.

That incredible journey had an important chapter during the 2011 CFL Combine. Muamba impressed everyone in attendance with was at that time the fastest 3-cone time in CFL Combine history, showcasing his change-of-direction ability that is the trademark of an elite linebacker.

610 tackles, 17 sacks, eight interceptions and 14 fumbles forced later and it’s safe to say that Muamba has translated the ability he showed on that drill to the football field.

KEVIN MITAL | RECEIVER | 2024

The CFL Combine is much more than just its athletic testing portion. Several players draw attention from scouts, general managers and coaches for far more reasons than just their speed and athleticism. It’s the case of Toronto’s Kevin Mital, who despite posting good numbers, really impressed during the padded practices that followed the athletic drills.

That’s because Mital’s physicality came alive when the football was added to the equation. Mital was chosen as one of the stars of the day from the coaches in attendance at the 2024 CFL Combine in Winnipeg. Here’s what CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson had to say about it at the time:

​“He’s proven that he has the ability to run for days. He ran a great top speed in the 40-yard dash and especially today, you could see why he was the 2022 Hec Crighton Award winner. As soon as he puts on the helmet and pads, he just goes. Not surprising at all that he was picked; he’s just so natural out there.”

Just like at the CFL Combine, Mital shone the most when the lights were the brightest, catching a touchdown at the 111th Grey Cup and helping the Argonauts capture their second title in three seasons.