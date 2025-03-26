Mark Weightman steps down as Als’ president and CEO

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that president and CEO Mark Weightman is stepping down effective Friday, March 28. He leaves with pride in a job well done.

“With the Montreal Alouettes back at the top of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and over 21,000 fans at each of the team’s home games, I’m proud of all the work we’ve done since April 2023,” Weightman said. “The excitement is back and an Alouettes game has become an event not to be missed. I thank everyone who has been with us on this amazing journey—the administration, football operations, the coaches, the players, the fans. Special thanks to Danny for his support and friendship, and to Pierre Karl for placing his trust in me. We have shared some unforgettable moments of triumph!”

“I sincerely want to thank Mark for his commitment and dedication over the past two years,” said Montreal Alouettes owner Pierre Karl Péladeau. “When I became the owner of the team, he didn’t hesitate to return to the organization so that we could work together to restore the team to its former glory and renew its close relationship with the fans. And that is exactly what he has done. On behalf of everyone at the Alouettes, thank you Mark, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

RELATED

» MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 defensive ends

» 3 high-impact Canadian players from every CFL team

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Mark Weightman will not be replaced as president and CEO of the Montréal Alouettes; his duties will be divided among the current members of the senior management team.

René Masson, director of finance, will become senior vice-president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. In addition to day-to-day management of the organization, René’s responsibilities will include growing the team’s revenues and returning it to profitability.

Danny Maciocia will become senior vice-president of football operations and general manager. He will be responsible for relations with the Canadian Football League, the other teams and authorities concerning all football operations, activities and policies. René and Danny will sit on the Montreal Alouettes’ Executive Committee chaired by André Brosseau, owner’s representative and member of the CFL’s Board of Governors, who will oversee the team’s administration and operations. These changes will take effect on March 28.

“As we look ahead to another season, I have full confidence in the success of this new governance arrangement,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau. “I wish everyone a great 2025 football season!”