Bombers sign American DB Tay Gowan

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the club has signed American defensive back Tay Gowan.

Gowan (six-foot-two, 185 pounds) most recently spent last year’s training camp with the Tennessee Titans, recording four tackles and one pass breakup in three preseason games.

Originally drafted by Arizona in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Gowan was traded to Philadelphia in October of that year, seeing action in two games with the Eagles. Gowan also played three games with the Vikings in 2022, and one game with the Titans in 2023.

He transferred to UCF for his final collegiate season in 2019-2020 season, making 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in 12 games for the Knights. He opted out of the 2020 season.