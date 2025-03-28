3 CFL Combine prospects for every team

Everybody has a favourite.

Through whispers and side conversations at the CFL Combine, coaches, scouts and general managers will identify a player they’ve really come to like.

Those conversations are almost always exclusive to fellow team staffers wearing only the same colours though, as any tipping of the hand would be sacrilegious in the CFL Draft culture temple.

RELATED

» View the full 2025 CFL Combine roster and results

» View the 2025 CFL Draft order here

» View the 2025 Global Draft order here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

So how do you get an idea of players that could be targeted by teams? It’s all a guessing game and has much more to do with roster construction than fleeting flirtations of quick conversations.

With the draft just over a month away, here are three players for each team that could fit their needs and might have caught their eye at the CFL Combine in Regina.

BC LIONS

DB Nate Beauchemin, OL Arvin Hosseini, REC Hassane Dosso

I think BC would love to get Western defensive back Jackson Findlay back to his home province, but with multiple teams up the draft order, potentially “settling” for Calgary Dinos ball hawk Nate Beauchemin is nothing to be upset about.

Add in some aggression and physicality if they select UBC offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini and a perhaps a big body to backup Jevon Cottoy at receiver in the form of recently National status granted Hassane Dosso from Montreal and you potentially have the makings of a solid draft class.

EDMONTON ELKS

DB Eric Cumberbatch, LB Riley MacLeod, REC Ethan Jordan

The Elks were aggressive in free agency and that won’t stop heading into draft night.

I could see them making a play for Ottawa defensive back Eric Cumberbatch to develop beyond recently acquired Tyrell Ford while Western linebacker Riley MacLeod could give Mark Kilam the same upside on special teams Fraser Sopik once did in Calgary.

Finally, Ethan Jordan needs to get drafted by a team who will let him develop and grow his body into pro to match his college production and top end speed. Where better than Edmonton where the Golden Hawks’ leading pass-catcher could follow the steps of fellow Laurier alumni Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

DB Jackson Findlay, REC Vyshonne Janusas, DL Ty Anderson

With priority picks and positional flexibility, Jackson Findlay may go off the board quickly to Calgary as the Stamps could get two elite Canadian defensive backs if paired with 2024 McGill draft pick Benjamin Labrosse.

Meanwhile, Guelph receiver Vyshonne Janusas can check many boxes for a team that has plenty of voids to fill, and Calgary native Ty Anderson, who popped a couple times in one-on-ones at the combine, could go home to don the red and white.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

REC Daniel Wiebe, DB Maliek Cote-Azore, LB Chase Tataryn

Daniel Wiebe faces an uphill battle to make a team with his smaller frame, but great athleticism and being a truly scrappy blocker could help his cause in Regina.

Laurier combine standout Maliek Cote-Azore would slot in nicely as a depth option for Corey Mace’s defence in his first year if selected in the draft and linebacker Chase Tataryn, who hails from Saskatoon, could potentially bring his 50+ tackles from each of the past two seasons in Alberta to the prairies.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RB Joey Zorn, OL Daniel Hocevar, DL Max Von Muehldorfer

Joey Zorn was one of the best testing players in any positional group at the 2025 CFL Combine and the Michigan native who averaged better than seven yards per carry over three seasons with Windsor could slot in behind MOP Brady Oliveira while adding special teams upside.

Likewise, offensive lineman Daniel Hocevar could backfill what remains an elite run blocking unit up front with high end athleticism. Finally, Western’s Max Von Muehldorfer, who was perhaps the most unexpected standout of the combine, would potentially add multiple position flexibility for the Bombers including fullback.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

LB Seth Hundeby, RB Opemipo Oshinubi, OL Dre Doiron

Saskatchewan’s Seth Hundeby passed the combine with flying colours and could have worked his way all the way into the top three rounds with his combination of size, strength, and speed.

Similarly, the 2025 40-yard champion Opemipo Oshinubi would get a chance to explore his raw potential as a depth option in the Tiger-Cats running game if selected.

Finally, Kansas offensive lineman Dre Doiron would add positional versatility to a still evolving Hamilton pass protection unit which will be veteran laden but needs to keep filling the developmental pipeline.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RB Keanu Yazbeck, REC Hakeem Harris, DL Darien Newell

The Argonauts got kicked apart in free agency as a result of their Grey Cup triumph, but this draft might fall to them if able to acquire a couple of these names.

Daniel Adeboboye left for Ottawa and Western Mustangs running back Keanu Yazbeck could plug and play in that role while Hakeem Harris would add size to the National receiver room.

Queen’s defensive lineman Darien Newell would also be an asset likely to play quickly and make a meaningful difference on the inside from the first snap of training camp.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

DL Silas Hubert, OL Alex Berwick, QB Jonathan Senecal

Like Newell, Queen’s teammate Silas Hubert has upside written all over his future and Ottawa could continue their development of Canadian pass rushers while getting a unique, long special teams body.

Alex Berwick could become a depth draft pick to work on the interior following Cyrille Hogan-Saindon leaving for Ottawa and Cooper Hamilton retiring.

Finally, Jonathan Senecal might get taken in the final round by Ottawa with a real chance to stick on the roster learning from Dru Brown who, like Senecal, excels at working the pocket and throwing with accuracy.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

LB Gabriel Lessard, DL Jeremiah Ojo, QB Arnaud Desjardins

Frederic Chagnon retired this off-season and Montreal needs a new special teams grinder for Byron Archambault’s unit. They might look towards fellow Carabins linebacker Gabriel Lessard.

Jeremiah Ojo has a chance be the first Carabins taken and would slot perfectly into Noel Thorpe’s scheme using his long reach to wreck havoc in heavy blitz situations.

Arnaud Desjardins, meanwhile, might be making the short trip from Quebec City to Montreal if selected, filling out a packed quarterback meeting room with some more youth and Canadian football specific experience to learn under Anthony Calvillo and Jason Maas.