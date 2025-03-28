BC, Toronto, Saskatchewan, Ottawa exceed 2024 salary expenditure cap

TORONTO — The BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa REDBLACKS exceeded the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Salary Expenditure Cap of $5.525 million in 2024.

In addition to being fined, the BC Lions will forfeit the highest of their first- and second-round selections (Nos. 3 and 9) in the 2025 CFL Draft due to the amount by which they exceeded the cap. BC retains its lower second-round selection (No. 11).

Per the CFL Constitution, the team with the highest waiver priority – in this instance, the Calgary Stampeders – have been awarded BC’s forfeited picks as the final selections in the first two rounds – Nos. 8 and 17.

» View the 2025 CFL Draft order here

» View the 2025 Global Draft order here

» 3 high-impact Canadian players from every CFL team

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

The Edmonton Elks do not hold a pick in the first round because they claimed Zach Mathis in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.

Winnipeg and BC hold the Nos. 18 and 19 selections, respectively, as a result of the National Snaps Reward System.

Ottawa, Saskatchewan and Toronto’s violations of the 2024 Salary Expenditure Cap will result in fines.

The Revenue Growth-Sharing Model in the 2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement sees CFL gains above the Initial Baseline Revenue from the previous season triggering a revenue growth share with the CFL Players’ Association. The 2024 campaign surpassed the threshold by $18 million, resulting in the 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap being set at $6,062,365 – an increase of $412,365 over the previously negotiated $5,650,000 figure.

2024 SALARY EXPENDITURE CAP OVERAGES

BC | $347,889

Toronto | $87,103

Saskatchewan | $40,121

Ottawa | $22,914

2025 CFL DRAFT – SELECTION ORDER

​(Current to time of publication)

​* Awarded as a result of BC exceeding the 2024 Salary Expenditure Cap

​^ Awarded via the National Snaps Reward System

First Round

1. Calgary

2. Hamilton

3. Ottawa

4. Saskatchewan

5. Montreal

6. Winnipeg

7. Toronto

8. Calgary*

Note: Edmonton forfeited its first-round selection after claiming receiver Zach Mathis in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.

Second Round

1. Hamilton

2. Edmonton

3. BC

4. Ottawa

5. Saskatchewan

6. Montreal

7. Winnipeg

8. Toronto

9. Calgary*

10. Winnipeg ^

11. BC ^