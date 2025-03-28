Lions sign American receivers Victor Bolden Jr., Lynn Bowden Jr.

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American wide receivers Victor Bolden Jr. and Lynn Bowden Jr. to the training camp roster, the team announced on Friday.

Bolden Jr. (five-foot-eight, 175 pounds) began his pro career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and appeared in 13 games over two seasons while racking up 396 yards on 19 kickoff returns and 23 yards on four punt returns. Bolden then had practice squad stints in Buffalo and Detroit and was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in round 13 of the 2022 USFL Draft. He earned All-USFL honours and championship game MVP as the Stallions took down Philadelphia for the title that year. He later had NFL practice roster stints with Arizona and Houston.

“Victor’s a great fit in this offence, and as a returner on special teams,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s an explosive player that’s had success in the NFL and UFL. We’ve been tracking him a long time and are happy to have him.”

In 48 games at Oregon State from 2013-16, Bolden recorded 170 receptions for 1,863 yards and touchdowns. The versatile playmaker also rushed for 727 yards and three touchdowns on 95 total carries and returned 108 kickoffs for 2,420 yards and three majors plus 19 punts for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Bowden Jr. (six-foot-one, 205 pounds) was a round three selection (80th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bowden Jr. was traded to Miami after his first training camp and suited up in ten games in his rookie year and recorded 28 receptions for 211 yards and nine carries for 32 yards out of the backfield. The Dolphins placed Lynn on injured reserve in August 2021.

The Youngstown, Ohio native then landed with the New England Patriots and appeared in one game during the 2022 campaign before a 2023 stint with the New Orleans Saints where he dressed in 15 regular season games with 11 catches for 83 yards and rushing for 32 yards on five carries.

“Lynn’s a true offensive weapon, having had success at receiver, running back and quarterback, added Rigmaiden.

“He’s a great fit for Buck’s offence and his skill set allows Buck to use him all over the field.”

In 39 games at Kentucky from 2017-19, Bowden recorded 114 receptions for 1,303 yards and six touchdowns while also running for 1,530 yards and 13 majors on 206 carries and completed 38 of 74 pass attempts for three touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams with nine punt returns for 199 yards, two of those returned for majors. Bowden earned first-team All-SEC honours in 2019 and second-team All-SEC honours in 2018.