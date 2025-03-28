Player comparisons for 7 CFL Combine prospects

I say this every year, but this really is one of my absolute favourite articles of the year to write.

Why? Because comparing players is an incredibly inexact science, in fact I’m not even sure if it’s truly math or science or something in between, but it is a fantastic thought experiment to investigate annually for this piece.

As in years past, the astute and consistent CFL.ca readers will know that testing numbers are applied, but the real meat of this side-by-side comparison is frame and body type.

Why don’t I just match up guys who ran the same 40-yard dash time? They could come to that speed for completely different means. One defensive back short, stout and tough against the run. Another tall, long and ready to cover sideline to sideline as a high point interception artist.

The tests tell you something, but I believe the frame and playing style tell you much more when applied with game film and a sprinkle of athletic measurement. When you piece it all together you get some intriguing matches, with more than a few names from the past which will have you smiling on a quick trip down memory lane.

QUARTERBACK – ARNAUD DESJARDINS | BRAD SINOPOLI

Before he was an elite Canadian pass catcher, Sinopoli used to sling the rock all over the OUA just like Desjardins has for Laval to great success.

Both men are six-foot-three or more and push past 210-pounds while having smooth feet and can flip the switch quickly to scramble for a first down. Not to mention their nearly identical arm length helping raise pass attempts over hulking lineman’s outstretched paws.

RUNNING BACK – OPEMIPO OSHINUBI | JAMALL LEE

The topic of much discussion around the CFL Combine was Opemipo Oshinubi’s exceptional testing performance. The topic of much discussion around the CFL.ca content team breakfast table was whether he was a taller Daniel Adeboboye, or a more athletic Jeshrun Antwi.

In reality, when breaking down the height/weight/arm combination in balance with a strong bench press and 40-yard time, his direct comparison was Jamall Lee from Bishop’s who went third overall to BC in 2009. Oshinubi won’t go there, but his combine helped solidify himself getting a call on April 29.

RECEIVER – HAKEEM HARRIS | JARED WAYNE

Wayne is taller with larger hands and better overall athleticism, but the height/weight and a bit of route running tendencies led me here.

Whoever takes Harris won’t be getting Wayne’s top end potential, but there is a lot to look forward to seeing develop over the first few years of his CFL career.

OFFENSIVE LINE – DRE DOIRON | DIMITRI TSOUMPAS

Arguably the most difficult match made in combine heaven thanks to Doiron’s uniquely stout frame with extremely long arms.

Tsoumpas was the second overall pick to Calgary in 2008 and won the Grey Cup that year but retired quickly in 2013 due to health concerns. Doiron hasn’t played a lot over the last couple years, but his energy and base were noticeable in Regina.

DEFENSIVE LINE – JEREMIAH OJO | KENE ONYEKA

I’ve always thought of Kene Onyeka as a very athletic and useful Canadian pass rusher for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, which makes the similar frame and far superior athleticism of Ojo tantalizing as a CFL Draft prospect.

The combination of nearly 34-inch arms and a quick burst with rare ‘long’ speed at 246-pounds is otherworldly.

LINEBACKER – SETH HUNDEBY | BEN HLADIK

One of the best surprises of the CFL Combine was Saskatchewan’s Seth Hundeby who played with that uniquely prairie quirkiness, showing a genuine love for the game.

What’s not to love when you’re almost six-foot-three, 251 pounds and can run like the wind?! If he’s lucky, Hundeby will get a chance early to do more than specials and become a rare gem like UBC alum Ben Hladik.

DEFENSIVE BACK – ERIC CUMBERBATCH | JAY DEARBORN

Eric Cumberbatch’s frame and speed is difficult to find a proper comparison for, but his lower body explosiveness and height/arm length combination scream former Carleton defensive back Jay Dearborn, who has taken these unique measurable all the way from the CFL to the Winter Olympics with Team Canada’s bobsled program.