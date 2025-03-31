MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 running backs

As a new season draws more and more near, we’re going to be doing some fun countdown content over the next number of weeks at the Monday Morning Quarterback. And part of that content includes one reason to be excited for all nine CFL teams.

To get us going, we’ve randomly selected the Ottawa REDBLACKS. After leading the REDBLACKS back to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2018, plenty of eyes will be on quarterback Dru Brown in his second year as a CFL starter. And there’s lots of reason to believe Brown is ready to take a big step in 2025.

“As a first year to second year player, that’s always where you see the greatest growth,” head coach Bob Dyce told CFL.ca earlier in the off-season.

“He’s going to have a greater understanding and greater confidence in his environment. He knows the guys he’s throwing to. He knows the majority of the guys who are blocking for him. And he knows Ottawa. So, the more comfortable he is, the better he’s going to be.”

And knowing how Brown impressed in his first full CFL campaign under centre, a big leap in year two would be scary for opposing defences. As it was, Brown finished 2024 third overall with 3,959 passing yards while also throwing 18 touchdowns against ten interceptions.

It’ll be another full training camp for Brown working with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell. It’ll be another season with receiver Justin Hardy after he led the CFL with 97 receptions in 2024 and finished second with 1,343 receiving yards. And then there’s Ottawa’s exciting additions on offence to consider.

The REDBLACKS signed receiver Eugene Lewis in free agency, which adds another 1,000-yard threat to this aerial attack. And in tailback William Stanback, another free agent signing, Ottawa gets a consistent runner who’s also one of the league’s best at catching the ball out of the backfield.

Brown now has a full year of starting CFL games under his belt, which gives him a positive foundation to build on. And Brown will enter the 2025 season with a solid stock of returning playmakers and a couple new exciting ones to work into the mix.

If I were a REDBLACKS fan, I’d certainly be excited.

RANKING THE RUNNING BACKS

We kicked off our off-season Positional Rankings last week at defensive end, which means we’re pivoting to offence as we keep things going this week.

We’re zeroing in on running back this time around, with an obvious choice on top once again.

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Now the reigning Most Outstanding Player, there is perhaps not a more obvious choice for number one at any position across the league. Oliveira will enter the 2025 season as the clear-cut favourite to bring home a third straight league rushing title, while also looking for a fourth consecutive campaign over 1,000 yards.

Oliveira is the best in the business and it’s going to take a herculean effort from someone to knock him from that perch in 2025.

2. JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS

Hitting number two on this list is rather impressive for a guy who didn’t even make his first CFL appearance until August of last year. But as soon as Rankin started getting the ball regularly, people around the league quickly took notice. As such, Rankin enters the 2025 season as one of the league’s most intriguing players, at least in my books.

Upon his debut in Week 9, Rankin ran the ball 98 times for 765 yards, which was good for an absurd average of 7.8 per carry. The 27-year-old Rankin was such a revelation that Edmonton opted to move on from incumbent Kevin Brown while the season was still going on. Rankin looks like a real player, and I can’t wait to see what he’s got in store over the course of a full season.

3. KA’DEEM CAREY | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Ka’Deem Carey gets the touchdown in his return to Calgary! 👀#CFLGameDay: LIVE on TSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JOLpcO0Eim — CFL (@CFL) August 5, 2024

While racking up the second 1,000-yard season of his career, Carey showed the rest of the league he’s still got it. Cut loose by Calgary following the 2023 season, Carey quickly landed with the Argos and didn’t waste time making a mark last year with a little chip on his shoulder.

2024 saw Carey finish third overall with 1,060 rushing yards while leading all tailbacks with seven touchdowns. Freshly signed for another year to avoid free agency, Carey proved to everyone last season he can still play at an elite clip. His level of consistency was impressive and it’s more than enough to earn him a top three spot on this list.