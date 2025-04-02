Bombers sign DE Marquise Lawson-Greenwood, LB Dreydon Hall

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the club has signed American defensive end Marquise Lawson-Greenwood and American linebacker Dreydon Hall.

Lawson-Greenwood (six-foot-six, 260 pounds) spent last year with the Southwest Kansas Storm (AFL), leading the league with 10 sacks in nine games.

He transferred from California (PA) University to San Bernardino Valley College in 2021, recording 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries in nine games for the Wolverines. He concluded his collegiate career at Lincoln.

Hall (six-foot-one, 245 pounds) played four seasons at Harding University (2021-2024), recording 77 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 25 sacks, three pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 49 games.