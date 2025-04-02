Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Calgary take first overall?

It’s officially April, and this fool has decided to do his annual top two rounds of mock CFL predictions.

The sweet science is less than a month away with plenty to still be determined, sifted through and of course there will be last minute drama right up to the first name being called.

Here’s a look at my first mock draft of 2025 ahead of the 2025 CFL Draft on April 29.

RELATED

» MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 running backs

» 1 under the radar Canadian on every CFL team

» 3 high-impact Canadian players from every CFL team

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

ROUND 1

1. CALGARY

KEELAN WHITE

REC | MONTANA The top pick has to be a top end talent who you know could come to the CFL and make a big impact. Recent history will show us through camp no-shows, injuries or earlier than expected retirements this is anything but a simple equation to solve. Rest assured the Stamps have been spending months contemplating this pick and I believe they would potentially find a solid answer in the form of White. A six-foot-two, 185-pound, multi-positional player with rock solid hands and athletic upside, White could quickly ease the pain (or frustration) of former fourth overall pick Cole Tucker hanging up his cleats, while also adding 161 catches for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns from his college career to the new Vernon Adams Jr.-led passing attack.

2. HAMILTON

CONNOR SHAY

LB | WYOMING Hamilton made the move for former first overall pick Jordan Williams last year and got caught out of pocket when he retired before playing a down. The Tiger-Cats battled all year to flex the ratio as needed at middle linebacker, but Shay could potentially be their simplest answer here while adding youthful exuberance on special teams.

3. OTTAWA

DARIEN NEWELL

DL | QUEEN’S Newell could happily land anywhere in the top five picks of this year’s draft, but his game wrecking ability could land him here IF the Gaels’ interior big man slips past Calgary and Hamilton.

4. SASKATCHEWAN

JAYLEN SMITH

LB | NORTH TEXAS Corey Mace wants aggression, speed, and positional flexibility. That’s where Jaylen Smith could enter as an immediate National running mate to any of the Roughriders’ standout linebackers while also offering immediate security in case of injury.



5. MONTREAL

OL | CONNECTICUT Fortin isn’t guaranteed to be the first offensive lineman off the draft board in under a month, but his combination of sleek but solid build with great feet could endear him to the home province Alouettes, who can develop yet another great French Canadian run blocker.

6. WINNIPEG

ERIK ANDERSEN

OL | WESTERN If Fortin comes off the board I think Western’s Erik Andersen has a shot to go here and vice versa if Andersen goes fifth to Montreal. Andersen might not have the biggest pop in run blocking, but where better to get schooled in it than with a Bombers offensive line that is coming off helping their running back win MOP?

7. TORONTO

PARIS SHAND

DL | LSU Shand is the best lineman possible on either side of the ball and will potentially get an NFL contract, but Toronto isn’t in immediate need of ratio help and the chance to bring a talent like this home could be enticing.

8. CALGARY

JACKSON FINDLAY

DB | WESTERN The Stamps could look to add the Western Mustangs dynamo free safety that would give them athleticism and flexibility to play multiple positions defensively.

ROUND 2



1 (9). HAMILTON

DL | BOWLING GREEN Saad would potentially battle away against veteran Brandon Revenberg, if selected by Hamilton, to sharpen his skill set before taking centre stage in Black and Gold. The Tiger-Cats should build their defence right down the middle in this draft with so many good interior options available. Taking Shay at second overall and following up with Saad would signal a bright future for the roster.

2 (10). EDMONTON

TIGER SHANKS

OL | UNLV A late addition to the draft, Shanks played more than 50 games for the Runnin’ Rebels and can add tackle versatility to any team that selects him.

3 (11). BC

HAYDEN HARRIS

DL | MONTANA At six-foot-five and 255 pounds, Harris has one of those unique pass rush style bodies that you have to seize upon when given the chance. Depending on scheme and what each team deems to be his true fit positionally, I could see him going earlier, but this would be a potentially great choice for BC behind Mathieu Betts for the Lions first pick of the 2025 CFL Draft.

4 (12). OTTAWA

SAM CARSON

OL | ULM Ottawa has had to shuffle the deck so many times over the last couple years with injuries and perhaps Carson can give them some stability as a guard or tackle, hammering out start after start after allowing zero sacks at ULM last year.

5 (13). SASKATCHEWAN

ETHAN VIBERT

OL | SOUTH DAKOTA STATE If the Riders want their organizational identity to be prairie football and beating people up with AJ Ouellette, then Ethan Vibert could be the pick. As he continues to grow into his frame and clean up footwork, I think he might be seen in 10 years from now as the most solid of any offensive line selection from this draft.

6 (14). MONTREAL

JEREMIAH OJO

DL | MONTREAL In this scenario, somehow, someway, the Alouettes potentially get their man in the second round and Ojo would be just that in 2025. Long arms, great top end speed and an evolving variety of pass rush moves make him a picture perfect fit for the Als current culture and defensive scheme.

7 (15). WINNIPEG

KURTIS ROURKE

QB | INDIANA Zach Collaros isn’t going to be around forever and the door is open here in this scenario for a potentially truly wonderful match made in Canadian football heaven. Bombers fans and Kurtis Rourke vs. Lions fans and brother Nathan for the next decade? Sign me and every single one of you up.

8 (16). TORONTO

DAMIEN ALFORD

REC | UTAH Since the Argonauts traded away Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton, the offence hasn’t had that same dynamic Canadian pass-catcher. Dejon Brissett and Tommy Nield have been solid, but adding the six-foot-six Alford and his four years of production at Syracuse to the lineup could change the feel of all things Argos offence.

9 (17). CALGARY

TAYLOR ELGERSMA

QB | WILFRID LAURIER Vernon Adams Jr. is the franchise and P.J. Walker will have to wait for his turn, but there needs to be something meaningful in the Stamps quarterback development stable. Wrecking ball Tommy Stevens opted for greener pastures in Saskatchewan, leaving short yardage duties open, which Elgersma could eventually use as leverage to stay on the roster and get his chance for meaningful reps if selected here.

10 (18N). WINNIPEG

SILAS HUBERT

DL | QUEEN’S As reward for playing the most Canadians, Winnipeg gets a chance to get another. I love this system and love a potential Hubert’s fit here even more. The pick would give the Queen’s product a chance to study Willie Jefferson’s in person while asking smart questions, as Hubert is known to do, all the while soaking up every ounce of knowledge possible as a flexible defensive end or outside linebacker.