CFL reveals 2025 CFL Draft and Global Draft order

TORONTO — The CFL will welcome its 2025 Draft class on Tuesday, April 29, with the Global Draft and the CFL Draft.

A busy day gets underway at 11 a.m. ET with the Global Draft. Teams will have two rounds to select Global players, with the results unfolding in real time on CFL.ca.

Football fans across the country can then shift their attention to the CFL Draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, airing on TSN and RDS.ca and the RDS app. TSN and TSN+ will air the first two rounds live before things shift only to TSN+ for rounds 3-8.

Last year in the Global Draft, the Edmonton Elks chose Eteva Mauga-Clements first overall. The Nebraska alum and American Samoan-born linebacker had a tackle and a forced fumble to go along with eight special teams tackles for the Elks in his rookie season, while suiting up in 17 games.

In 2024, the Elks took University of Cincinnati linebacker Joel Dublanko with the first overall pick of the CFL Draft. Dublanko suited up in 18 games in 2024, tallying two tackles on defence and another eight on special teams in his rookie season in the Green and Gold.

This year, the Calgary Stampeders hold the first overall pick in each draft.

