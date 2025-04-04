10 under the radar CFL Draft prospects

What’s sweeter: nailing the first overall pick or finding a diamond in the rough somewhere in the back half of the draft?

To anyone who has made a selection in the first round which didn’t pan out the obvious answer is they’d wish for a draft day mulligan more than anything else.

2025 CFL Draft

» Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Calgary take first overall?

» Where 9 of the CFL’s top Canadians were drafted

» 3 high-impact Canadian players from every CFL team

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

There is no denying, however, just how rare and wonderful a late round pick working out can feel for an organization and staff after months of meticulous research and prep for the big night.

In the endlessly impossible to predict the art of drafting, here are my best bets for a below the radar home run pick when we look back at this draft in a couple years.

AVONTAE MCKOY | REC | YORK

McKoy has the athleticism to compete at the next level and his six-foot, 195-pound frame might not be huge, but also doesn’t slot him anywhere near the ‘undraftable due to size’ category.

Production has been a struggle, but this converted running back has hands and return game ability as well. He has a very attractive package of skills for a late round selection.

SILAS HUBERT | DL | QUEEN’S

Okay, he’s not a sleeper in the typical sense, but I’m always enamoured when two players in the same positional group from the same school come out in the same draft.

Gaels club mate Darien Newell will be a top pick this year and Hubert’s exploits are well known with a massive frame, elite length and creative bevy of pass rush moves, but it feels like he’s rarely being discussed leading towards April 29 and the selection show.

LUKA STOIKOS | FB | TORONTO

In Regina, I pointed out to my partner in CFL Combine, draft and on-air crime Duane Forde how well Stoikos had tested at the Invitational Combine.

That was a sentiment which received the legendary ‘Duane draft season eyebrow raise’ of approval. It’s no surprise he’s athletic and well rounded when you consider the family’s background as elite hammer throw athletes and Luka’s dual sport experience.

Now the question becomes whether he can get another Forde fullback stamp of approval on draft night when he’s inevitably taken by someone who is similarly intrigued.

NICHOLAS ADAIR | REC | MCMASTER

After a difficult couple of years, Adair found his footing in 2024 with a career-high 32 catches, 456 yards and one touchdown in the Keegan Hall-led Marauder offence.

Not big numbers, but at six-foot-three and 195 pounds, above average testing, and a multi-sport background Adair has plenty of untapped potential and that’s what late round picks are all about.

DOLANI ROBINSON | DB | REGINA

A two way player for the CJFL’s Westshore Rebels, Robinson sees the game at a high level and it showed in his last two seasons with the Rams.

Don’t take a lack of interceptions as an X on his resume as teams actively avoided his prowess at boundary corner. At six-foot-two, 190-pounds and long arms, plus a 4.52 40-yard dash, Dolani was a standout at the CFL Combine, but in a super deep defensive back group he will slide a bit.

No sweat though because whoever gets him will be thankful.

ANESU LATMORE | DB | WATERLOO

As you would expect from a potential sleeper pick in a defensive back group as deep as this one, Latmore’s numbers are solid but unspectacular on the field.

JOHARI HASTINGS | DB | WILFRID LAURIER

Going into the combine, Johari Hastings’s film had him amongst the most anticipated defensive back prospects in Regina.

His testing was underwhelming, causing some I spoke with to believe his draft stock had taken a significant hit. I believe there is still a great story to be told about Hastings’ CFL journey even if it comes in a later round than originally expected.

JACKSON TACHINSKI | QB/REC | MANITOBA

A participant in each of the last two combines as an underclassmen and now in his draft year, Tachinski has experienced plenty of the CFL environment already and this year advanced from the Invitational Combine to the CFL Combine while being asked to transition roles from passer to pass-catcher.

It’s an age old tale, but I believe the maturity and flexibility he showed honouring the request will get the Winnipeg native a shot and with the same mentality he showed in Regina, it could earn him a roster spot at receiver.

CHOPPER HIPPE | LB | REGINA

After an underwhelming showing during the athletic portion of the CFL Combine, Hippe’s draft stock might be called into question by some teams, but his natural feel for time and space on film and downhill aggression will play him back into the draft and surprise some unsuspecting offensive teammates in training camp.

ETHAN PYLE | OL | GUELPH

Lately it seems there is consistently an offensive lineman who jumps from being viewed as an undersized Invitational Combine invitee to surprisingly positive CFL Combine participant.

This year that is Guelph’s Ethan Pyle, who will have to battle his way through camp to make a backup dress roster or practice roster spot as the late camp squeeze happens, but I think the developmental upside here is undeniable.